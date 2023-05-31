A recent amendment to Quebec’s Bill 96 could potentially deter international students from pursuing education in the province’s colleges and CEGEPs. Published in the Quebec Official Gazette, the new stipulation mandates that from July 1 onwards, international students in adult continuing education technical programs must pass French exit exams in order to graduate.

According to the Gazette entry, the requirements for French proficiency correspond to level 7 in oral expression and comprehension, and level 4 in written expression and comprehension.

The Gazette entry further explained, “The student demonstrates their French proficiency by providing a valid certificate of standardized test results to the college-level educational institution. Students who have completed a program of study leading to the Attestation of College Studies in French are considered to meet the French knowledge requirements.”

Raghwa Gopal, CEO of M Square Media (MSM), a global education management company, expressed concerns about the new regulation and its potential impact on Quebec’s higher education sector. “While we understand the intent behind promoting French language proficiency, this could place an undue burden on international students and potentially impact Quebec’s reputation as a welcoming destination for higher education,” said Gopal.

He further underscored the potential repercussions for both students and educational institutions. “The new measures might lead to uncertainty and anxiety among international students, potentially influencing their decision to study in Quebec. This could ultimately affect the diverse and multicultural environment that the colleges and CEGEPs have worked so hard to foster,” he added.

Gopal emphasized the importance of a thoughtful approach to implementing such language proficiency requirements. “It’s crucial to balance the need for language proficiency with the practical realities and challenges faced by international students. A more nuanced approach might be to offer additional language support services or even introductory language courses to help students meet these requirements,” suggested Gopal.

As Quebec’s education system braces for this new policy, stakeholders are hoping for a productive dialogue between the government, educational institutions, and international students. With the right support, the new language requirements could contribute to Quebec’s diverse linguistic landscape, but without careful management, they risk dissuading future international students from choosing Quebec as their educational destination.

Gopal encapsulates this sentiment aptly, “The challenge lies in managing these changes in a way that respects both the importance of French language proficiency for Quebec’s culture and the needs of our international students. We must remember, the richness of Quebec’s education system is in its diversity, which is nurtured by these students.”

Source: M Square Media (MSM)