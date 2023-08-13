By Dr Mark Cunnington

For many decades, qualifying to be a doctor has been an aspiration for talented students and their families. As well as a respected career, who could argue with the public benefit of a career in medicine? The United Nations itself identifies health and well-being as essential components of sustainable development.

And yet there is far more to contemporary healthcare than our traditional image of a doctor. Medicine today combines rapid technological development with the timeless instinct to respect and care for the lives of our fellow human beings. This encompasses a multitude of expertise and career opportunities, making medicine and the many allied health professions an attractive choice for international students, including those from India.

For Indian students, this path not only offers a chance to shape a fulfilling future but also contributes to building a sustainable and equitable society, and with secure employment in a field where demand outstrips supply. It is also an area where students pursuing their education overseas can combine their degrees with paid employment as new graduates working a globally-respected employer.

The UK, with its internationally-admired healthcare system, has of course always been a top destination for those aspiring to make a difference in people’s lives. And one of the primary advantages of studying health or medicine in the UK is the opportunity for post-study work.

International graduates in medicine and allied health professions can gain valuable experience in one of the world’s best healthcare systems, the National Health Service (NHS). With a workforce representing over 200 nationalities, the NHS offers an inclusive and globally respected environment for aspiring healthcare professionals.

A career in healthcare also allows students to touch and transform lives every day, making it a rewarding and impactful journey. In Indian households, the dream of becoming a doctor is often nurtured from a young age. If you are one such aspirant, consider these compelling reasons to study MBBS in the UK:

World-Class Training

The UK is home to numerous top-ranking universities offering high-quality medical education. These institutions provide hands-on training, allowing students to observe real patient consultations from the very first year. This practical approach fosters a deeper understanding of medical practices and encourages students to apply their skills in innovative medical research projects.

No Financial Hurdles

Unlike many private Indian universities, UK universities do not require any mandatory donations or capitation fees. Scholarships and financial aids are available to support students throughout their MBBS journey.

Cutting-Edge Research

The UK is a pioneer in medical innovation, with numerous groundbreaking achievements to its credit. As an MBBS student in the UK, you will have the privilege to witness the next medical revolution up close, contributing to the potential improvement of healthcare worldwide.

Enhanced Employability

The NHS and private hospitals in the UK offer excellent internship and work opportunities for medical students. The work experience gained here boosts employability and opens doors to diverse career options in medical research, hospitals, and charity organizations.

Global Recognition

A UK medical degree holds worldwide recognition, making it easier for Indian students to work not only in the UK but also in other countries. This international exposure adds immense value to one’s CV and widens the scope of future career prospects.

International Experience

Studying medicine in the UK provides a unique cultural experience. Students will interact with peers from diverse backgrounds and have the chance to treat patients from all over the world. This enriching experience builds crucial life skills and fosters a deeper understanding of different cultures.

The UK’s commitment to healthcare excellence, innovative research, and diverse cultural exposure creates a vibrant and rewarding environment for those aspiring to become the future medical leaders of the world. Embarking on a medical journey in the UK not only equips Indian students with top-tier medical expertise but it imparts a global perspective on healthcare and humanity.

So, if you have a passion for healing, a heart for service, and a vision for a brighter tomorrow, the UK awaits you with open arms. You will be following in the footsteps of many thousands of others who have found new meaningful professional careers in healthcare, and who are making a difference for good.

Our universities – and the pathway programmes that help students prepare to succeed in them – stand ready to empower you with the knowledge and skills to transform lives and leave a lasting impact on the world.

(Author is Managing Director, University Partnerships for international education provider Study Group)