President Joe Biden to deliver remarks on how to maintain a resilient banking system today

The Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) crisis, as believed by several industry experts, was a financial fiasco just waiting to happen. Incidentally, SVB became the second-largest bank failure in the United States, trailing only Washington Mutual during the 2008 global financial crisis. The speed with which the entire SVB fiasco unfolded, as well as the risk of it spreading, has unnerved global market investors.

Along with SVB, the Signature bank also saw its closure. Are there more US regional banks waiting to shut down or is the impact of high interest rates also going to impact larger banks? Interest rate rising from near zero to almost 5% puts pressure on bank’s books but then proper risk management is also what becomes important in such an environment.

For now, the crisis has been averted by US regulators who have backstopped the deposits of the bank that failed. From Monday, depositors can access the full amount of their deposits in these banks.

President Joe Biden speaks Monday, March 13, on how to maintain a resilient banking system.

Here’s what the White House briefing ( March 12) says:

“Over the weekend, and at my direction, the Treasury Secretary and my National Economic Council Director worked diligently with the banking regulators to address problems at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. I am pleased that they reached a prompt solution that protects American workers and small businesses, and keeps our financial system safe. The solution also ensures that taxpayer dollars are not put at risk.

The American people and American businesses can have confidence that their bank deposits will be there when they need them.

I am firmly committed to holding those responsible for this mess fully accountable and to continuing our efforts to strengthen oversight and regulation of larger banks so that we are not in this position again.

Tomorrow morning (March 13) , I will deliver remarks on how we will maintain a resilient banking system to protect our historic economic recovery.” – President Joe Biden.