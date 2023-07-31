By Prateek Swain

An increasing number of students travel across the world every year to pursue higher education abroad. To be eligible, students are expected to obtain decent scores on multiple aptitude tests and demonstrate language proficiency. Competitive exams for studying abroad also help students garner lucrative scholarships and other types of financial assistance for continuing their education. In multiple nations, students are expected to showcase scores from different exams like IELTS, TOEFL, GRE, GMAT, and other ‘study abroad’ exams.

Types of Exams for Studying Abroad

Qualifying exams for ensuring eligibility for higher education abroad usually fall into two categories – Aptitude and Language Proficiency Tests.

Language Proficiency Exams

These exams help in determining the ability of the candidate to understand a foreign language, primarily English, in most educational institutions. Some of the sought-after language proficiency exams are:

IELTS: IELTS stands for International English Language Testing System. It is one of the most famous proficiency exams. The highly accepted standardised proficiency exam for English analyses a candidate’s expertise in writing, reading, and speaking English. IELTS is graded on a dedicated band system designed by the IDP and the British Council. If you are thinking of appearing for IELTS and require academic guidance, take help from professional IELTS coaching to assist you through the syllabus modules.

TOEFL: The TOEFL, or Test of English as a Proficiency Language, is a famous language proficiency test. The test is quite popular in the USA. Just like IELTS, this language competence test analyses the proficiency of the candidate in listening, reading, speaking, and writing in English. To help you effectively prepare for the TOEFL, you can take up reliable online TOEFL coaching for the best outcomes.

Aptitude Exams

The primary objective of aptitude tests is to examine the mental readiness of the candidate for the selected subject. Here are some of them:

SAT: The SAT, or Scholastic Assessment Test, is a mandatory exam for getting admission to undergraduate courses at universities across Canada and the United States. The test has three core sections, including writing and reading, a basic aptitude test, and maths. The essay section is another important section of the SAT exam. Ensure that you have proper SAT test preparation beforehand before sitting for the exam.

GRE: The GRE, or Graduate Record Examination, is one of the most famous aptitude tests for studying abroad. It is a graduate-level aptitude test. A number of universities use the GRE score to ensure admission to different courses.

GMAT: The GMAT, or Graduate Management Admission Test, is a highly preferred aptitude test accepted by a number of global educational institutions. Leading universities in Canada, the USA, the UK, Europe, and other nations accept the GMAT to ensure enrollment in all management-specific courses. The GMAT serves as a computerised online aptitude test for evaluating the analytical writing, integrated reasoning, verbal reasoning, and mathematical reasoning skills of the candidate.

Prepare for ‘Study Abroad’ Exams Like a Pro

If students wish to achieve their dream of studying abroad at a reputed educational institution, seek professional career guidance and coaching from reliable online coaching providers. Additionally, students also need to keep a note of their financial outlook to help them finance their studies abroad effectively. A centralised checking account will help them manage their finances seamlessly.

Conclusion

Thorough preparation for exams like IELTS, TOEFL, GRE, GMAT, and others is not solely about meeting the admission requirements of foreign universities; it is about personal growth, academic readiness, and embracing the journey of learning on a global scale. By investing time, effort, and determination, aspiring international students can confidently set sail toward their dream of studying abroad, armed with the knowledge and skills to thrive in an interconnected world.

(Author is CEO, Swadesh Inc)