Engineering, science, art and design, business and management, law, and finance are just a few of the subjects where the UK is a global leader in education. The good part of the UK education system is that it allows students the opportunity to combine courses and subjects from other areas of study so that they can customise their degree to their own needs and interest. Indian students are increasingly interested in pursuing academic studies in the United Kingdom; nevertheless, there have been numerous recent legislative changes that students departing for the United Kingdom should be aware of.

Saurabh Goel, Co-Founder and CEO of Amberstudent in an exclusive email discussion with Sunil Dhawan – Financialexpress Online, explains some of the recent developments and their implications to students looking to study in the UK.

How has there been the growth in Indian students going to the UK for studies?

We have witnessed remarkable growth in Indian students opting for higher education in the UK. As of 2022, nearly 161,000 student visas have been granted. That’s an impressive 330% rise since 2019! In the last year, we’ve seen a 10-15% growth in undergraduate, postgraduate, and Master’s Programs.

This trend has been influenced by the UK’s diverse educational offerings, a focus on hands-on learning, esteemed faculty, and innovative research opportunities. The credibility of UK degrees is further reinforced by four of the nation’s universities ranking in the global top ten (as per QS World Rankings 2023). The University of Cambridge ranks No. 2, the University of Oxford at No. 4, Imperial College London is at No. 6, and UCL stands at No. 8.

When does the season begin in the UK for international students to apply for various courses?

For September intake, most UK universities generally begin accepting applications for international students a year before the intake starts. However, these dates can differ among institutions, so prospective students should verify individual deadlines.

And here’s a tip: apply early, especially if you’re going after popular programs like Business Analytics, Data Science and Computer Science.

The UK government will limit the number of applicants for courses with poor job outcomes. How it will impact Indian students?

As Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pointed out, “The UK is home to some of the best universities in the world and studying for a degree can be immensely rewarding. But too many young people are being sold a false dream and end up doing a poor-quality course at the taxpayers’ expense that doesn’t offer the prospect of a decent job at the end of it.”

He also added, “Students will be able to make informed choices,”. “If a course has poor outcomes they might choose to do another course at university, they may still decide to do that course but will have the recruitment limits on it.”

The UK government’s intention to limit applicants for courses with subpar job prospects may heighten competition among Indian students for courses leading to better careers.

What is the likely impact of a 2-year post-study visa on Indian students going to the UK?

The UK’s new 2-year post-study work visa is a favourable shift for Indian students, allowing them to remain and work in the UK after graduation. This visa aims to enhance the UK’s appeal in the highly competitive employment market, especially in the tough economic conditions of today.

Students may see it as a golden opportunity to work after graduation and apply those hard-earned skills for their career growth.

What is the new rule regarding reducing intake for restrictions on dependents of international students? When is it applicable?

There have been talks regarding potential restrictions on the intake of international students’ dependents in the UK, but as of now, specific details and implementation dates remain unclear. We will continue to monitor updates closely and inform students as information becomes available.

What type of student accommodations to look for in the UK? ﻿﻿What is the best time to book accommodation in the UK?

Finding a place to live in the UK can seem quite a task. However, students can explore various types of accommodations, such as university-owned halls of residence, private student accommodations, shared flats, and homestays.

Each option offers its unique advantages, and the choice depends on personal preferences and budgets. University-owned halls of residence often provide a vibrant community and proximity to campus facilities, while private accommodations may offer more flexibility and amenities.

However, universities can only accommodate around 25% of students – the remaining students need to find a place outside the campus. And that’s no easy feat – finding a secure place, unavailability of certain services, lack of support, and many other challenges make it quite difficult to find the perfect accommodation.

However, universities can only accommodate around 25% of students – the remaining students need to find a place outside the campus. And that's no easy feat – finding a secure place, unavailability of certain services, lack of support, and many other challenges make it quite difficult to find the perfect accommodation.

Do note: the ideal time to secure accommodation is 3 to 6 months prior to moving, allowing students to book preferred accommodation and benefit from early booking deals. With the high demand for student accommodations, timely planning is crucial for international students for a seamless transition to their lives in the UK.