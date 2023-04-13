Planning for foreign citizenship? Get free consultation from immigration consultants at IREX 2023 conclave

If you want to obtain international residency or citizenship but are having difficulty navigating the immigration maze, there is good news for you. On 14-15 April 2023, Mumbai will host the IREX Residency & Citizenship Conclave 2023, where attendees can receive free advice from immigration consultants from over eight nations.

Indians who look for a better quality of life, more financial prospects, and the flexibility to travel across the world without fear of bureaucratic stumbling blocks seek foreign citizenship. IREX 2023 showcases immigration programs in the USA, Canada, Dubai, Greece, Cyprus, Malta, Portugal & Caribbean. Some of the programs to be showcased include, Greece Golden Visa Program, USA EB5 Investor Visa Program, Canadian PR Program, UK Innovator Visa Program, Spain Residency Program, Turkish Residency Program, Dubai Real Estate, Dominica Citizenship by Investment Program, UK Real Estate

Cyprus Real Estate Investment and Austria Business Residency among several others.

Some of the companies participating include U.S. Immigration Fund, USA. Donoso & Partners LLC, Canada & USA, EB5 United, Pine Tree Real Estate, Dubai, CMB Regional Centers, Dubai, Sobha Realty, Dubai amongst others.

If you are looking at obtaining residency in another country or second citizenship, such conclaves give an opportunity to discuss one’s concerns with international immigration companies and explore international residency and citizenship programs.

Key topics

US EB-5 Program – Why now is a great time to apply?

Canadian PR Progam Benefits

Mistakes to avoid while investing in Dubai property

Global Mobility Trends and Second Citizenship

Malta Residency & Citizenship Programs

Golden Visa of Portugal – Future Prospects

Diversification Strategies in UK Property Investments

Trending Immigration by Investment Options across the Globe

Top 4 business programs for Indians to Canada

There are several financial and legal aspects that need to be sorted out while considering global citizenship. Presentations by individual immigration companies and consultants, legal and financial experts and foreign government bodies help in ironing out the issues related to foreign citizenship.