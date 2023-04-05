Planning a future in America? Get free EB-5 visa consultation from U.S. Immigration fund in April – Check dates

With an aim to bring families in India the opportunity to invest in a global future and enable business, education, career and residential opportunities in the United States, U.S. Immigration Fund (USIF) is set to host a roadshow across 5 major cities in India.

Starting April 13, USIF will host EB-5 consultations in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bangalore. Through this series of exclusive seminars across the nation, USIF intends to educate investors and families on the details of the EB-5 program and the process of obtaining a U.S. Green Card through high quality real estate investments throughout the U.S.

These meetings will allow investors the opportunity to meet one-on-one with the USIF Team as well as an established immigration attorney from Donoso & Partners LLC with years of experience in EB-5 to go over their specific case.

Speaking about the initiative, Nicholas A. Mastroianni, III, President of U.S. Immigration Fund (USIF), says, “These meetings will enlighten future investors on the benefits and nuances of the EB-5 visa program. With the help of our team and immigration attorneys, we hope to help Indian investors and their families plan for a future in their U.S. studying or working and obtaining a clear understanding as to why the EB-5 visa program stands out among the alternative visa options.”

The U.S. Congress created the EB-5 Program in 1990 to enable high net worth Foreign Investors to obtain a U.S. Visa by investing in a U.S. business that will benefit the economy and create more jobs. Over the last few years, India has become the second-largest EB-5 investor market in the world. The EB-5 program is a residency-by-investment program that provides a direct path to U.S. permanent residency for foreign investors who invest a minimum of $800,000 in a qualifying project and create at least 10 jobs in the U.S.

Indian investors have been taking advantage of this program for years, with a steady increase in EB-5 applications in the past 12 months. Not only does the EB-5 program open doors for residency within the U.S. for the investor, his or her spouse, and unmarried children under 21, it also provides a potential return on their investment capital.

The additional benefits to the program such as concurrent filing as well as U.S. Immigration Fund’s brand new investor financing program make it the perfect time for Indian applicants to invest in an available EB-5 project. USIF is currently offering two distinctive projects for EB-5 investment, Pier Village Phase V and TSX Broadway, both with exceptional developers with strong track records of success.

The executive team and immigration attorney partners for USIF will be on the ground to meet the Indian investors throughout April 2023. The schedule is as below:

April 13-16 – Mumbai

April 17-18 – Delhi

April 19-20 – Hyderabad

April 23 – Chennai

April 24-25 – Bangalore