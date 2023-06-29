Investors in the Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund have made some good money, especially those who have been investing since the scheme’s inception. Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund, a popular Indian mutual fund scheme, has achieved a CAGR of 18.40% since its debut in 2013, beating benchmarks like the Nifty 500 and Nifty 50.

SIP in Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund (PPFCF) has also been a popular mode for many investors of the scheme. The inception date of PPFCF is May 24, 2013, and since then the SIP of Rs 10000 invested monthly in the scheme is Rs 31.35 lakh after ten years. The minimum SIP Investment Amount for monthly SIP is Rs 1,000, while for quarterly SIP it is Rs 3000.

Total Amount Invested: Rs 12,10,000 (Since Inception from May 24, 2013)

Market value of Investment (Regular Plan): Rs 31,35,405 ( As of May 31, 2023)

PPFCF is a flexi-cap mutual fund with exposure to international stocks, targeting investors seeking a foreign-focused investment strategy to reduce risk and earn higher returns.

Foreign stocks account for 18.26% of the entire AUM of the PPFCF. As of May 2023, PPFCF had foreign investments in Microsoft Corporation (5.57%), Alphabet (5.32%), Amazon (3.80%), and Meta Platforms (3.57%). PPFCF sold its entire stake in Suzuki Motor Corp (ADR) in April, reducing the portfolio to four foreign stocks.

Interestingly, PPFCF is taxed the same as any other equity fund as it invests more than 65% of its assets in Indian stocks.

PPFCF’s overall assets under management (AUM) was Rs 35,964.51 crores on May 31, 2023 with a cash holding of about 13.62% as against 14.27% at the end of April.

Regular contributions in mutual fund schemes help to instill a habit of savings. Investing in mutual fund schemes through a Systematic investment plan (SIP) is the best approach to keep saving a fixed amount at regular intervals without having to worry about the ups and downs of the market. Mutual fund SIPs help to avoid the temptation to time the market. SIP in PPFCF offers Indian investors the opportunity to diversify their domestic portfolio with international companies that are leaders in their respective fields.