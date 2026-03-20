US lawmakers have proposed a bipartisan bill, the ‘Keep Innovators in America’ Act, to protect the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme for international students, particularly benefiting foreign graduates from India.

Representatives Sam Liccardo, Jay Obernolte and Indian American Raja Krishnamoorthi introduced the ‘Keep Innovators in America’ Act to codify the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program into law, providing long-term stability for students, universities, and employers amid increasing global competition for skilled talent.

The ‘Keep Innovators in America’ Act is poised to benefit Indian and other international students seeking to study and acquire work experience in the U.S.

OPT Program Criticism

The biggest criticism against the OPT program is that it is not approved by Congress. ‘Keep Innovators in America’ Act believes that codifying the Optional Practical Training programme provides needed clarity and accountability for a programme that allows students to gain practical experience in their field of study. The language of the bill seeks, “..employment authorization under terms and conditions set by the Secretary of Homeland Security..”

The introduction of the ‘Keep Innovators in America’ Act comes at a time when the Trump administration is making efforts to end or modify the Optional Practical Training programme available to international students.

The other big criticism is that, under this OPT program, the US companies employ F-1 students at reduced wages, thereby restricting job opportunities for American workers. Additionally, OPT workers are exempt from numerical caps, labor-market tests, or prevailing-wage standards, leading employers to have no requirement to prioritize American applicants.

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Upcoming Changes

One may soon witness changes in the OPT program. Senator Schmitt had written a letter to the Department of Homeland Security in November 2025, detailing serious issues with the Optional Training Practice (OPT) program. Schmitt requested in the letter that the Department of Homeland Security do a full evaluation of the OPT program and begin the process of either changing or terminating it. Secretary Krist Noem has written back, committing to re-evaluate the program.

OPT Program Popularity

In 2023-2024, OPT participation reached a record high, with estimates indicating over half a million foreign students engaged in paid training programs in the U.S. At the start of 2024, there were 1.58 million F-1 and M-1 students and recent graduates in the U.S., of which 418,000, or 26.6%, were authorized to work under OPT.

In the 2024–2025 academic year alone, international students contributed $42.9 billion to the U.S. economy. The OPT program not only helps the United States attract, educate and retain these students, but it also ensures that small businesses, startups, and research institutions have the talent they need to grow and innovate, the lawmakers argue.

For India, the issue is particularly significant. Indian students are among the largest cohorts of international students in the United States, and many rely on OPT as a bridge between education and employment.

The OPT program is a ‘work benefit’ associated with the F-1 visa, the normal non-immigrant student visa that allows foreign individuals to attend U.S. colleges and universities. OPT allows student visa holders to work in the United States for up to 12 months after completing their degree, with STEM graduates granted an additional 24-month extension.