Overseas students in the US have started prepaying to apply for work experience in American firms. Optional practical training (OPT) refers to temporary work that is directly relevant to an F-1 student’s major field of study. It is a temporary work permit that allows you to work in a position linked to your major.

One of the biggest advantages of enrolling in an OPT program is that the employer may file an H-1B petition to hire you after completing the training program. Eligible students may apply for up to 12 months of OPT employment authorization before or after completing their academic studies. However, all pre-completion OPT periods will be deducted from the remaining post-completion OPT period.

Another important thing is that you can use it either before you finish your course or after you graduate. You may apply for pre-completion OPT after being lawfully enrolled full-time for one full academic year at a college or university that has been certified by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) to accept F-1 students.

If you are authorized to participate in pre-completion OPT, you may work (20 hours or less per week) while school is in session. You may work full-time when school is not in session.

You may apply to participate in post-completion OPT after completing your studies. If you are authorized for post-completion OPT, you must work part-time (at least 20 hours per week) or full-time.

If you have already received 1 year of part-time (20 hours per week) pre-completion OPT, the total time of full-time OPT still available would be reduced by 6 months, 50% of the previously authorized year at the same education level. In this scenario, you would only be entitled to a remaining period of 6 months of full-time post-completion OPT employment authorization.

If you have already received 1 year of full-time (40 hours per week) pre-completion OPT, the total time of full-time optional practical training still available would be reduced by 1 year, 100% of the previously authorized year at the same education level. In this scenario, you would not be entitled to any period of post-completion OPT employment authorization.

If you have earned a degree in certain Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields, you may apply for a 24-month extension of your post-completion OPT employment authorization if you:

Are you an F-1 student who received a STEM degree included on the STEM Designated Degree Program List (PDF);

Are employed by an employer who is enrolled in and is using E-Verify; and

Received an initial grant of post-completion OPT employment authorization based on your STEM degree.

Applying for OPT

You will have to apply to your designated school official (DSO) at your academic institution to recommend the OPT for you. Your DSO will make the recommendation by endorsing your Form I‑20, Certification of Eligibility for Nonimmigrant Student Status, and making the appropriate notation in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS).

Properly file Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization, with USCIS, accompanied by the required fee and the supporting documentation as described in the form instructions. For work authorization, you must mail a completed Form I-765, “Application for Employment Authorization,” to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and pay a filing fee. USCIS will send you a Form I-766, “Employment Authorization Document,” (EAD) upon approving your Form I-765.