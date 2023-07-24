Niva Bupa launches travel plan for students studying abroad – Key features

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited (Formerly known as Max Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited) – one of India’s leading health insurers, today announced the launch of its new Student Travel Plan under TravelAssure product. This comprehensive health insurance program is specifically designed to cater to the needs of students who are embarking on higher studies abroad, whether it be for short or long-term courses.

True to Niva Bupa’s brand promise – Zindagi ko claim kar le, this plan offers extensive coverage for all the necessary conditions mandated by universities, thus giving students the license to make the most of their stay abroad, without worrying about any unpleasant incident.

Studying abroad is an enriching experience that opens doors to countless opportunities. However, it also brings with it unique challenges, including the need for reliable healthcare coverage in a foreign country. Recognizing this need and to stand by its promise of enabling every Indian to live their life without fear, Niva Bupa has developed the Student Travel variant under TravelAssure, which provides comprehensive health insurance tailored to the specific requirements of students studying abroad.

Whether it’s an undergraduate program, a postgraduate degree, or a research fellowship, students can now focus on their studies without worrying about medical expenses or unexpected health issues.

Key Highlights:

Provide coverage up to $ 5,00,000

Deductible options are $100, $50 and 0

Covers maternity and newborn baby

Covers Repatriation of Mortal Remains

Coverage for Dental treatment and Medical Evacuation

Dr. Bhabatosh Mishra, Director – Underwriting, Products and Claims, Niva Bupa Health Insurance said ” Whenever a child goes abroad for higher studies, it brings a mix bag of feelings for the parents. While they are proud of their children for having secured admission in a reputed college abroad, at the same they are anxious about how she/he will manage everything alone in a foreign land. The Student Travel plan under TravelAssure has been designed to give parents complete peace of mind that in case of any healthcare need, their children would have health insurance cover to access best of hospitals wherever they are without worrying about expenses.

At Niva Bupa, we are committed to the well-being of individuals and understand the unique requirements of students studying abroad. Our Student Travel Plan will provide comprehensive health insurance coverage to ensure that students can focus on their education and personal growth without worrying about medical expenses or emergencies.”

The plan also covers travel related benefits including delay/loss of baggage, trip delay, trip interruption/ cancellation, loss of passport/ driving license, loss of laptop/ mobile/ camera. The plan is available for students based in India or any other foreign country, offering a seamless and reliable insurance solution tailored to their specific needs.

