In an exciting development, another university from New Zealand is on the cusp of finalizing an agreement with Mumbai’s Bombay Stock Exchange Institute, a premier subsidiary of the Bombay Stock Exchange, the oldest stock exchange in Asia, established 148 years ago. This collaboration will pave the way for Indian students to enrich their learning experiences in Aotearoa, the contemporary Māori-language name for New Zealand.

Earlier, the University of Canterbury and the University of Otago had set the trend by initiating similar agreements with Indian institutions. These alliances have created a model that allows students to embark on their academic journey in India and complete their course in New Zealand, thereby qualifying for a Post Study Work Visa.

In response to this innovative approach, Raghwa Gopal, CEO of M Square Media (MSM), an educational management company, stated, “Fostering such international collaborations is critical for the growth and diversification of global education. It’s a win-win situation for students and universities alike.”

These collaborative programs were initially impacted by the outbreak of Covid-19, leading to a noticeable dip in the number of international students. However, the educational institutions remained undeterred, looking for creative ways to tackle the situation. The New Zealand government also stepped in, offering substantial financial support to struggling universities and tertiary institutions.

Commenting on this situation, Gopal noted, “The pandemic posed significant challenges to the education sector. But the unwavering spirit of the educators and the supportive approach of the government are commendable. It illustrates the resilience and adaptability of the education industry.”

Quality NZ Education, formed during the Covid-19 pandemic, has been instrumental in establishing these pathway programs, connecting Indian students with New Zealand universities. A fresh perspective on education emerged during these challenging times, opening up learning possibilities beyond borders.

Reflecting on the innovative shift, Gopal added, “The pandemic, despite its numerous challenges, has compelled us to re-think traditional methods and explore innovative approaches in education. The shift to introduce programs independent of border control demonstrates this progressive thinking.”

According to the CEO of MSM, India’s role in global education is anticipated to grow substantially. He stated, “Predictions indicate that by 2027, India will surpass China as the largest contributor to the international student body. It’s crucial for countries like New Zealand to capitalize on these impending trends.”

Through these collaborations, New Zealanders are also interested in studying disciplines like well-being, Ayurveda, and yoga in India, indicating a potential two-way educational exchange between the countries.

Gopal concluded by saying, “The future of global education lies in these multi-faceted exchanges. It’s an exciting time for international education, with these alliances serving as a blueprint for future collaborations.”

These collaborative agreements signify a landmark development in the domain of international education. As educational institutions across the globe adapt to evolving circumstances, they are increasingly recognizing the need for mutual growth and the sharing of resources. It is this spirit of collaboration and adaptability that will continue to drive the global education sector toward new heights.

(Source: Press Release)