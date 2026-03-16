New Zealand will soon be launching a new Short Term Graduate Work Visa and making changes to the Post Study Work Visa. According to the New Zealand government, these changes are expected to support growth in international education, while ensuring graduates are well placed to move into work that meets New Zealand’s skills needs.

The changes include a new Short Term Graduate Work Visa and an extension of Post Study Work Visa eligibility to Graduate Diplomas at NZQCF level 7. The graduate must also hold a bachelor’s degree (completed in New Zealand or overseas).

New Short-Term Graduate Work Visa

Eligible international graduates who completed their studies in New Zealand will be able to apply for the new Short Term Graduate Work Visa from late 2026. This visa provides up to 6 months of open work rights, allowing time to look for work and, where appropriate, transition to an Accredited Employer Work Visa.

To be eligible, applicants must have:

At least NZD $5,000 available to support themselves

Not previously granted a Short Term Graduate Work Visa or Post Study Work Visa

Written approval from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade or Education New Zealand, if their study was supported under the New Zealand Scholarship Programme

A valid medical certificate and chest X-ray, dependent on their intended length of stay in New Zealand.

They must also qualify for NZQCF level 5 to 7 that:

Was studied full‑time for at least 24 weeks in New Zealand

Is not an English language, foundation, or bridging qualification course

Does not make them eligible for a Post Study Work Visa.

Conditions for Short-Term Graduate Work Visa

Applications must be submitted within 3 months of their New Zealand student visa expiring.

Short-term graduate work visa holders must work for an employer under an employment agreement or contract for services; however, business ownership is not allowed.

Short-term graduate work visa holders cannot support a partner for a work visa or children for a Dependent Child Student Visa. However, they can check if they are able to support them for a visitor visa instead. Dependent children can also apply for a student visa as international students, and partners can apply for work visas on their own merit.

Short-term graduate work visa holders cannot apply for a second Short-term Graduate Work Visa or extend their first one.

Someone who holds, or has held, a Short Term Graduate Work Visa will not be granted a subsequent student visa unless their proposed study is a:

Bachelor’s degree or a programme of study at a higher NZQCF level than the level of the qualification or qualifications that their Short Term Graduate Work Visa was based on, and

Qualification that makes them eligible for a Post Study Work Visa.

Student visa holders who previously held a Short Term Graduate Work Visa cannot change their programme of study or education provider unless they meet the above requirements.

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How long can you stay on a Post Study Work Visa

Currently, New Zealand offers a Post Study Work Visa to students. The length of the Post Study Work Visa will depend on the qualification you have completed in New Zealand. If you have completed a master’s or doctoral level qualification, and studied here for at least 30 weeks, you can work in New Zealand for 3 years.

If you have completed a qualification at level 8 or below, you will be given a visa equal to the time you spent studying for the qualification, to be confirmed by the education provider.

If you fail a course or take longer to complete your studies than what is stated on your offer of place, this will not extend the length of your visa. If the length of your study is different from the offer of place, we may ask your education provider for more information.

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Post Study Work Visa eligibility extension

From late 2026, eligibility for a Post Study Work Visa will be extended to graduates who:

Have completed a Graduate Diploma at NZQCF level 7

Studied full‑time in New Zealand for the full duration of the qualification

Have been enrolled in that qualification for the full duration

Hold a bachelor’s degree, completed in New Zealand or overseas

Along with evidence of the Graduate Diploma, applicants will need to provide a copy of their bachelor’s degree certificate (showing qualification type and awarding institution) and an official academic transcript.

An International Qualification Assessment is not required for overseas bachelor’s degrees, but qualification authenticity can be checked for immigration purposes.

The Post Study Work Visa can be issued for the duration the student spent studying the Graduate Diploma in New Zealand, up to a maximum of 1 year.

An individual can only be granted 1 Post Study Work Visa. Anyone who has held a Post Study Work Visa in the past is not eligible for another, even if the study is at the same or higher level.

People with a Post Study Work Visa can support partners and dependent children for visitor, work, or dependent child student visas, as long as requirements are met.

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Immigration Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalized guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.