By Varun Singh

Many Indians have chosen New Zealand as their new home in recent years. They are among the top nine immigrant groups in the country, according to the latest census. Students, young professionals, and entrepreneurs from India have settled in various cities across New Zealand. The new immigration, AEWV (Accredited Employer Work Visa) program, only seems to add numbers to that. It aims to boost regional development and employment.

Launched in 2022, the AEWV (Accredited Employer Work Visa) program, encourages regions and businesses to hire, train, and upskill workers throughout the nation.

Benefits of AEWV program for Indians

Thanks to the AEWV program, Indians can live and work in New Zealand, a country with a high standard of life, a diverse culture, and a beautiful natural environment. As firms are mandated to train and upskill their local personnel, it also enables them to increase their qualifications and skill sets. Additionally, it offers qualified employees earning at least the New Zealand median hourly salary of NZD $29.66, a road to residency.

Three steps are required to obtain this visa: employer accreditation, an employment check, and a visa application. Before hiring migrant employees through the AEWV, the company must first get Immigration New Zealand accreditation.

Second, the employer must conduct a job check to demonstrate that they are unable to locate any New Zealanders who are qualified for the position and that they fulfill the wage and condition standards.

Third, the worker must submit an online visa application with a job offer from a recognized company and satisfy the requirements for identification, character, health, and sincere intent.

Role of Immigration Consultants

Right from eligibility criteria, and the visa conditions, to the documents required, immigration consultants play a vital role in helping Indians apply for this visa. They can also help them find a suitable job offer from an accredited employer and complete the online visa application form. Immigration consultants can also assist with any questions or issues that may arise during the visa process.

Reasons for Indian Migration to New Zealand

There are various reasons why Indian migrants choose to move to New Zealand, such as:

Economic opportunities: New Zealand has a stable and prosperous economy with low unemployment, high GDP per capita, and strong trade relations. New Zealand also offers various opportunities for skilled migrants, especially in sectors such as information technology, health care, engineering, education, and hospitality.

Social benefits: New Zealand has a high standard of living with free or subsidised health care, education, and social security. New Zealand also has a low crime rate, a clean environment, and a multicultural society. New Zealand is ranked among the top countries in the world for human development, happiness, democracy, and peace.

Friendly environment: New Zealand has a mild climate with four distinct seasons and moderate temperatures. New Zealand also has stunning natural scenery, with diverse landscapes such as mountains, lakes, forests, beaches, and volcanoes.

Indians in New Zealand – Data

According to the 2018 New Zealand census, there were 239,193 ethnic Indians in New Zealand, making up 4.7% of the country’s population. This is an increase of 84,015 people (54.1%) since the 2013 census and an increase of 134,610 people (128.7%) since the 2006 census.

According to a New Zealand Government affiliate website, since 2011, 18,000 Indians have migrated to New Zealand. In 2011, the Indian population in New Zealand was 155,000, so there are 174,000 Indians in New Zealand (2014) due to the additional immigration of 18, 000.

Conclusion

New Zealand is becoming a point of attraction for highly qualified Indian migrants who are looking for a better future for themselves and their families. The nation is also benefiting from the influx of Indian migrants, who bring their skills, talents, and diversity to the country. New Zealand is a great choice for Indian migrants who want to advance their careers, earn more income, enjoy a safe and comfortable life, and explore and appreciate the beauty and culture of the nation.

(Author is MD, XIPHIAS Immigration)