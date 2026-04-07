Families of temporary visa holders in New Zealand, including partners, children, and dependents, will be able to apply for their visas via an enhanced Immigration Online platform starting on June 1, 2026.

This includes the categories of visiting, work, and student visas. The new system will automatically process new applications. A passport scanner that automatically fills in your information and minimizes errors is a significant improvement. Applications that have already been submitted through the previous method will still be handled as usual.

From 1 June 2026, the family of temporary visa holder applications is moving to Immigration New Zealand’s (INZ) enhanced Immigration Online system.

Immigration Online system already takes care of several types of visa applications on it, including International Student Visas, Visitor Visas, Accredited Employer Work Visas and Permanent Resident Visas.

From 1 June 2026, the families of temporary visa holders can submit new applications to be processed in the enhanced Immigration Online portal. The following visas are included in this transition:

Student Visas, Dependent Child Student Visa, Work Visas, Partner of a Worker Work Visa, Partner of a Student Work Visa, Visitor Visas, Partner of a Worker Visitor Visa, Child of a Worker Visitor Visa, Partner of a Student Visitor Visa and Child of a Student Visitor Visa, amongst others.

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Changes from 1 June 2026

New applications for these visas will be automatically directed through enhanced Immigration Online from 1 June 2026. However, applications submitted in the old system will continue to be processed.

If you have a draft application in the old system, you can choose to complete and submit it, or you can start a new application in enhanced Immigration Online.

The application form in our old system is used for other visa application types. The old form will be closed once those visas have moved to enhanced Immigration Online. Other family visa types will be transitioned at different stages of the programme.

The new application form will also include Identity Document Reader (IDR) functionality, which populates information directly into the application form by capturing it from a scan of the applicant’s passport. IDR functionality will improve the quality of the data in an application form and will reduce the risk of impacts to travel due to simple input errors.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalized guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.