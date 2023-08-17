Studying in the UK remains a preferred option for Indian students looking to go abroad for studies. For students undergoing courses in UK universities or those who are planning to study in the UK, there have been some important changes in the rules brought about by the government of UK.

Firstly, international students will no longer be able to switch from the student route to job routes, such as skilled workers and other sponsored work visas, before their studies are finished. And secondly, international students would no longer be permitted to bring their dependents unless they were enrolled in postgraduate courses categorized as research programs.

In the parliament, the questions were raised on the New UK Visa Rules for the Minister of external affairs:

(a) whether the Government has taken note that the United Kingdom (UK) has changed its Visa Rules for students from abroad;

(b) if so, the details thereof;

(c) whether the Government is aware that lakhs of Indian youths in the UK undertake some part-time

jobs along with their studies to meet their expenses; and

(d) if so, the details thereof and the implications of new UK Visa Rules on their future?

In a written reply to the questions asked on New UK Visa Rules in the Parliament, the minister of external affairs Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar stated:

(a & b): Yes. As per the UK Government’s new visa rules, from 17 July 2023, international students will not be able to switch out of the student route into work routes before their studies have been completed.

Also, from 01 January 2024, international students will not be able to bring dependents unless they are on postgraduate courses currently designated as research programmes.

(c & d): In 2022, the number of Indian students (excluding dependents) who have gone to the UK for studies was 139,539. The new visa rules will affect students from all countries.

The Government of India remains closely engaged with British authorities on all issues relating to the further strengthening of people-to-people ties and the movement of young Indian students and professionals.