New English language tests approved for Canada’s Student Direct Stream – Check full list

In a move that aims to bolster the accessibility of Canadian education for international students, Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has expanded its list of accepted language proficiency tests for the Student Direct Stream (SDS). From August 10, 2023, four new English language tests will be accepted for SDS applicants.

The CELPIP General, CAEL, PTE Academic, and TOEFL iBT Test have all been added to the approved list, with an emphasis on comprehensive language skills covering speaking, listening, reading, and writing.

Sanjay Laul, Founder and Advisor of education management company M Square Media (MSM), reacted to this announcement, saying, “This move signifies IRCC’s commitment to inclusivity and the recognition of diverse language tests. It sends a strong message that Canada is eager to welcome a broader pool of international students.”

Despite the surge of technology in education, the IRCC stipulates that all tests must be taken in person to ensure the credibility of the results. Prior to this announcement, the IRCC only recognized the IELTS General and IELTS Academic tests for SDS applicants.

“The emphasis on in-person testing underlines the importance of authenticity in language proficiency assessments,” Laul commented. “IRCC’s decision to broaden its approved list while maintaining stringent testing conditions reinforces the rigorous standards upheld by the Canadian education system.”

Student Direct Stream: An Overview

The SDS was established in 2018, aiming to expedite the study permit processing for students from specific countries with an exceptional processing standard of 20 days. The program has gained immense popularity among international students, especially from India.

“Expanding the approved tests for the SDS is a progressive step that acknowledges the diversity of English language competency among international students. The revised framework empowers a wider range of students to pursue their Canadian dream,” Laul noted.

International Students to Canada

Canada has seen an unprecedented increase in its international student population, hosting over 800,000 by the end of 2022, a fourfold increase since 2008.

Reflecting on this, Laul said, “Canada’s proactive efforts in attracting international students have clearly paid off. The inclusion of more language tests is a testament to Canada’s dedication to fostering a diverse educational environment. Moreover, the country’s reputation for high-quality education, a multicultural society, and potential work and immigration opportunities make it a desirable destination.”

International Education in Canada

Laul concluded, “This inclusive step by the IRCC reflects the evolving landscape of international education. By welcoming a wider range of English language test results, Canada is opening more doors and creating more opportunities for students worldwide. As education leaders, we must continue to support these initiatives, promote global academic exchanges, and foster cross-cultural understanding. This is indeed a promising advancement for the international education sector.”