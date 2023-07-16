scorecardresearch
Top 7 most favourite shares of Indians investing in the US stock market

Tesla, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Google, Facebook, and Nvidia emerged as the top stocks traded by Indians.

Written by Sunil Dhawan
Indian investors, buying, US stocks, top shares, global markets, equities
Indians seeing the value of investing in US stocks and have started tracking global equities and have become global investors.

Vested Finance recently witnessed a remarkable increase in trading volumes, indicating growing interest among Indian investors. During the first half of 2023, trading volumes rose by 37% compared to H2 2022, with buy transactions experiencing a significant increase of 41%.

Vested is a fintech platform for buying global equities. The platform has become particularly popular among investors looking to invest in top US tech stocks. Tesla, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Google, Facebook, and Nvidia emerged as the top stocks traded on the platform. Additionally, investors have been exploring Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) to diversify their portfolios and gain exposure to the US markets. Notably, the Vanguard 500 Index Fund ETF (VOO), tracking the S&P 500 index, and the Invesco QQ ETF (QQQ), tracking the Nasdaq-100, have been among the most traded ETFs on the platform.

Viram Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of Vested Finance, highlighted the significant contribution of millennials and NRIs to the platform’s growth. He stated, “Millennials and NRIs have been one of the key segments of investors that joined our platform. They are seeing the value of investing in US stocks and have actively started tracking global equities and have become global investors. In H1FY23, overall trade volumes on the platform increased compared to H2FY22.”

Furthermore, Vested Finance has introduced “Vests,” pre-built investment portfolios, to assist investors in constructing their portfolios. Over 20% of customers have shown a keen interest in these pre-built portfolios, contributing to their growing popularity.

First published on: 16-07-2023 at 11:14 IST

