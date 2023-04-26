scorecardresearch
Microsoft Q3 Results: How do the financials stack up?

Microsoft returned almost ten billion dollars to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends in the third quarter.

Written by Sunil Dhawan
Microsoft's revenue, Operating income, Net income and earnings per share showed an increase from the previous quarter.

Microsoft, the second most valuable company in the world, with a market capitalization of over $2 trillion published the third-quarter financial results for the fiscal year 2023 on Tuesday, April 25. Here are a few key financials to know from the results announced for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year:

Revenue was $52.9 billion and increased 7% (up 10% in constant currency)

Operating income was $22.4 billion and increased 10% (up 15% in constant currency)

Net income was $18.3 billion and increased 9% (up 14% in constant currency)

Diluted earnings per share was $2.45 and increased 10% (up 14% in constant currency)

“Focused execution by our sales teams and partners in this dynamic environment resulted in Microsoft Cloud revenue of $28.5 billion, up 22% (up 25% in constant currency) year-over-year,” said Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Microsoft.

Revenue in Productivity and Business Processes was $17.5 billion and increased 11% (up 15% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:

Office Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 13% (up 17% in constant currency) driven by Office 365 Commercial revenue growth of 14% (up 18% in constant currency)

Office Consumer products and cloud services revenue increased 1% (up 4% in constant currency) and Microsoft 365 Consumer subscribers grew to 65.4 million

LinkedIn revenue increased 8% (up 10% in constant currency)

Dynamics products and cloud services revenue increased 17% (up 21% in constant currency) driven by Dynamics 365 revenue growth of 25% (up 29% in constant currency)

Revenue in Intelligent Cloud was $22.1 billion and increased 16% (up 19% in constant currency)

Server products and cloud services revenue increased 17% (up 21% in constant currency) driven by Azure and other cloud services revenue growth of 27% (up 31% in constant currency)

Revenue in More Personal Computing was $13.3 billion and decreased 9% (down 7% in constant currency).

Windows OEM revenue decreased 28%

Devices revenue decreased 30% (down 26% in constant currency)

Windows Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 14% (up 18% in constant currency)

Xbox content and services revenue increased 3% (up 5% in constant currency)

Search and news advertising revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs increased 10% (up 13% in constant currency)

Microsoft returned $9.7 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

First published on: 26-04-2023 at 18:07 IST

