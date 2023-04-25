Meta’s earnings release date, time: Facebook’s first quarter 2023 financial results

Facebook-parent Meta Platforms, one of the most valuable companies in the world, with a market capitalization of nearly $555 B is to report quarterly results soon. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) first quarter 2023 financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Meta will host a conference call to discuss its results at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET the same day.

After a hard beating in 2022, the stock price of Meta has rebounded in 2023 by clocking a gain of over 75% so far this year.

According to some estimates, the operating margin of the Facebook parent is expected to increase sequentially by 18%, returning to growth after four quarters of decreases, thanks to cost reductions, including repeated rounds of layoffs.

Lacklustre engagement on the Facebook app continues to be a drag on Meta’s ad-impressions growth, despite growing contributions from Instagram Reels, WhatsApp, and message advertisements. The loss-making Reality Labs subsidiary will be a major focus of the earnings call because it has thus far mostly escaped the drive for cost reduction.

It hasn’t gone as planned for Meta to make a significant push into the Metaverse. The system has taken longer to put together than anticipated, and some staff have expressed grave concerns about it.

Analysts predict that by 2023, Meta’s yearly advertising revenue will be $51.35 billion. According to some reports, Meta is planning to shift its emphasis to AI in the near future in order to boost revenue.

Facebook’s revenue was $116.61 billion, a decrease of 1% year-over-year for the full year 2022. For the full year 2022, ad impressions increased by 18% year-over-year and the average price per ad decreased by 16% year-over-year. Headcount was 86,482 as of December 31, 2022, an increase of 20% year-over-year. The reported headcount includes a substantial majority of the approximately 11,000 employees impacted by the layoff announced in November 2022, who will no longer be reflected in the headcount by the end of the first quarter of 2023.