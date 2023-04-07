Last three months to reduce taxes if you want to send money overseas

One may need to remit dollars abroad for a variety of reasons. If you want to send dollars to a foreign account or buy dollars to invest in US stocks, here’s why you should complete the remittance process before July 1 to save on upfront cash outgo.

From July 1, a higher rate of tax collection at source (TCS) will apply to certain foreign exchange transactions. Although TCS can be claimed as a refund while filing an income tax return (ITR), the higher TCS rate effectively means you will require more cash to meet your dollar remittance requirement.

Under RBI’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), one can remit up to $2.5 lakh in a financial year. But, while remitting, if the amount is above Rs 7 lakh in a financial year, the TCS rate of 20% will apply. This TCS will be collected by the authorized dealer through whom one buys dollars and will be deposited with the government. The investor may claim a credit for such taxes paid when submitting their Income tax returns.

Currently, a 5% TCS is on the amount that exceeds Rs 7 lakh but from July 1, 2023, the threshold limit is being removed and the TCS rate is hiked to 20%. Therefore, from July 1, a higher TCS rate becomes applicable on the full amount, if the total remittance exceeds Rs 7 lakh.

For example, if you want to send Rs 25 lakh to your international brokerage account for buying US stocks, you will have to shell out more. Out of Rs 25 lakh, 20% of TCS amounting to Rs 5 lakh will be collected by the bank and you will be left with Rs 20 lakh. Therefore, you will have to bring in more funds to meet your need of buying global stocks worth Rs 25 lakh.

“As per the provisions of section 206C(1G) of the IT Act, every authorized dealer bank must levy and collect tax at source (TCS) at 5% where an Indian resident investor makes foreign investment under LRS and the amount of remittance exceeds Rs. 7 lakh in a particular financial year.

However, the Finance Bill 2023 has proposed to increase such TCS from 5% to 20% as well as omit the requirement of the threshold of Rs. 7 lakh, subject to exceptions like for the purpose of education and medical expenditure. Thus, as per the proposed changes, the TCS u/s 206C(1G) pertaining to foreign investment would be 20% irrespective of the threshold amount,” informs Dr Suresh Surana, Founder, RSM India.

If you are using dollars to buy international travel packages or remitting funds to invest in global stocks, the new TCS rule from July 1, 2023, will impact your outgo. So, If you have been considering investing globally, now is the time to act.