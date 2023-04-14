JPMorgan Q1 financial results announced – Check earnings, revenue

JPMorgan Chase first-quarter 2023 financial results have been announced today. The company reports Q1 net income of $12.6 Billion ($4.10 Per share). The company reported revenue of $38.3 billion and managed revenue of $39.3 billion, including $868 million of net investment securities losses.

Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO, said this after announcing the Q1 2023 results:

“We reported strong results in the first quarter, delivering net income ( earnings) of $12.6 billion, record revenue of $38.3 billion, and an ROTCE of 23%. We continued to generate considerable amounts of capital, and our CET1 ratio increased to 13.8%, compared to a regulatory requirement of 12.5% and our target of 13% for the first quarter (which we had already exceeded). Our years of investment and innovation, vigilant risk and controls framework, and fortress balance sheet allowed us to produce these returns, and also act as a pillar of strength in the banking system and stand by our clients during a period of heightened volatility and uncertainty.”

Dimon continued: “Our lines of business saw continued momentum in the quarter. In Consumer & Community Banking, consumer spending remained healthy with combined debit and credit card sales up 10% and card loans up 21%. In the Corporate & Investment Bank, Markets revenue fell 4% versus a very strong prior year, and we focused on supporting clients as they navigated volatile market conditions. Global Investment Banking fees remained challenged for the industry, although we significantly outperformed the overall wallet. In Commercial Banking, we earned record revenue, with exceptionally strong Payments revenue, up 98%. Finally, Asset & Wealth Management performed well with strong long-term inflows of $47 billion across products.”

Dimon added: “The U.S. economy continues to be on generally healthy footings —consumers are still spending and have strong balance sheets, and businesses are in good shape.

However, the storm clouds that we have been monitoring for the past year remain on the horizon, and the banking industry turmoil adds to these risks. The banking situation is distinct from 2008 as it has involved far fewer financial players and fewer issues that need to be resolved, but financial conditions will likely tighten as lenders become more conservative, and we do not know if this will slow consumer spending.

We also continue to monitor for potentially higher inflation for longer (and thus higher interest rates), the inflationary impact of continued fiscal stimulus, the unprecedented quantitative tightening, and geopolitical tensions including relations with China and the unpredictable war in Ukraine. While we hope these clouds will dissipate, the Firm is prepared for a broad range of outcomes, and we are confident that we can serve the needs of our customers and clients in all environments.”

Dimon concluded: “Finally, I want to recognize our outstanding employees across the globe.

Thanks to their efforts, we extended credit and raised $588 billion in capital in the quarter for small and large businesses, governments, and U.S. consumers, as well as efficiently onboarded a significant amount of new clients across many of our businesses.”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. will hold an Investor Day in New York City on Monday, May 22, 2023 with presentations given by members of executive management.