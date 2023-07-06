scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

US Markets: All eyes on JOLT data to be released today

Fewer job openings indicate that the US Fed’s rate hikes are having an effect and slowing the economy.

Written by Sunil Dhawan
JOLT data, release, date, today, latest numbers, job openings, rate hikes
More job openings mean the economy is still going strong and not getting bogged down by higher rates.

Investors around the world will be eagerly watching the jobs data to assess the impact of previous US Fed rate hikes on the labor market. The Job Openings and Labor Turnover (JOLT) Survey estimates for May 2023 are scheduled to be released on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

The April Job Openings and Labor Turnover data was issued on May 31. On the final business day of April, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that there were 10.1 million job openings. The number of hires, at 6.1 million, barely changed throughout the course of the month. The April data ended three straight monthly decreases in job openings.

Fewer job openings mean the US Fed’s rate hikes are making an impact and slowing down the economy. More job openings mean the economy is still going strong and not getting bogged down by higher rates.

Also Read

The total number of separations fell to 5.7 million. The number of layoffs and discharges (1.6 million) declined while the number of resignations (3.8 million) decreased during April. The information provides estimates for the whole nonfarm sector, by industry, and by establishment size class in terms of the number and rate of job vacancies, hiring, and separations.

The JOLTS program offers data on turnover and labor demand. For job openings, hiring, quits, layoffs and discharges, other separations, and total separations, estimates are published. All non-farm commercial businesses as well as civilian federal, state, and local governments in all 50 states as well as the District of Columbia are covered by the JOLTS program. The 2022 North American Industry Classification System is used to categorize industries starting with data for January 2023.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 06-07-2023 at 07:07 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS