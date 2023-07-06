Investors around the world will be eagerly watching the jobs data to assess the impact of previous US Fed rate hikes on the labor market. The Job Openings and Labor Turnover (JOLT) Survey estimates for May 2023 are scheduled to be released on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

The April Job Openings and Labor Turnover data was issued on May 31. On the final business day of April, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that there were 10.1 million job openings. The number of hires, at 6.1 million, barely changed throughout the course of the month. The April data ended three straight monthly decreases in job openings.

Fewer job openings mean the US Fed’s rate hikes are making an impact and slowing down the economy. More job openings mean the economy is still going strong and not getting bogged down by higher rates.

The total number of separations fell to 5.7 million. The number of layoffs and discharges (1.6 million) declined while the number of resignations (3.8 million) decreased during April. The information provides estimates for the whole nonfarm sector, by industry, and by establishment size class in terms of the number and rate of job vacancies, hiring, and separations.

The JOLTS program offers data on turnover and labor demand. For job openings, hiring, quits, layoffs and discharges, other separations, and total separations, estimates are published. All non-farm commercial businesses as well as civilian federal, state, and local governments in all 50 states as well as the District of Columbia are covered by the JOLTS program. The 2022 North American Industry Classification System is used to categorize industries starting with data for January 2023.