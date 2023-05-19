Jerome Powell and Ben Bernanke to participate in panel discussion today

Today, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and former Chair Ben Bernanke will participate in a panel discussion. Powell and Bernanke will attend the Thomas Laubach Research Conference in Washington, D.C. on May 19, 2023.

The Thomas Laubach Research Conference was established to honour the legacy of Thomas Laubach, famous economist, colleague, and friend, former director of the Division of Monetary Affairs and consultant to Federal Reserve Chairs Jerome Powell and Janet Yellen.

Dr. Laubach, a very important policy adviser and researcher, produced fresh and policy-relevant insights and was widely recognised for his groundbreaking work on the natural rate of interest, among many other lasting contributions.

The conference this year will highlight critical themes in monetary policy and the economy, as well as promote conversations on the challenges that monetary policymakers face.

The conference will bring together policymakers and researchers in monetary economics. Featured speakers include Chair Powell, former Federal Reserve Chair and winner of the 2022 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences, Ben S. Bernanke and President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, John C. Williams.

Panel Discussions – Date, Time

The conference will be webcast on Federal Reserve website and on the YouTube channel of the Federal Reserve

8:30 a.m. – 8:45 a.m. – Trevor Reeve, Federal Reserve Board

8:45 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. – Keynote Address – John C. Williams, Federal Reserve Bank of New York

11:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. – Panel: Perspectives on Monetary Policy ; Moderator: Trevor Reeve, Federal Reserve Board

Panelists: Jerome H. Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

Ben S. Bernanke, former Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, and recipient of the 2022 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences.