Japan will introduce a new ‘Specified Residence Card’ for foreign nationals on June 14, 2026. This card will combine the current Residence Card and My Number card, simplifying administrative processes by allowing foreign residents to handle all related procedures through a single document instead of separately at immigration authorities and local city halls.

Most foreigners residing in Japan possess a ‘residence card’ or ‘special permanent resident certificate’, in addition to a ‘My Number Card’. However, foreigners are experiencing difficulties due to the need to navigate complicated procedures in different administrative agencies for matters concerning both their residence card and My Number Card.

Therefore, Japan is enhancing convenience for foreigners by integrating residence cards with My Number Cards, improving their quality of life and streamlining administrative operations.

Specifically, long-term residents or special permanent residents recorded in the Basic Resident Register will be able to apply for the issuance of a specific residence card or specific special permanent resident certificate, enabling unified processing of procedures related to residence cards, etc. and My Number Cards, and the information and validity period of residence cards, etc. will be reviewed.

Although not mandatory, the Special Residence Card is intended to simplify these processes by integrating both functions into one card. Unlike current Residence Cards, it will no longer display the foreign resident’s particulars (including visa type and period of stay) on its face. Instead, these details will be stored electronically in the chip embedded in the new Specified Residence Card.

A Specified Residence Card refers to a residence card that has been modified to include the functionality of a My Number Card, and a Specified Special Permanent Resident Certificate refers to a special permanent resident certificate that has been modified to include the functionality of a My Number Card.

These Specified Residence Cards are considered My Number Cards for the purposes of applying the provisions of the Number Utilization Act, and can perform the functions of both a residence card and a My Number Card with a single card.

Currently, if a resident with a My Number Card updates their Residence Card at an immigration bureau, they must also visit a municipal office to update their My Number Card. However, if they receive a Special Residence Card during this process, their My Number Card will be automatically updated, negating the need for a separate municipal office visit.

Since the special residence cards will be put into operation on Sunday, June 14, 2026, regional immigration bureaus will be able to accept applications for the issuance of special residence cards from Monday, June 15, the next business day. Since a special residence card is a residence card, it is mandatory to carry it at all times.

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Just as obtaining a My Number Card is optional, obtaining a Special Residence Card is also optional, and it is still possible to hold both a Residence Card and a My Number Card. However, the format of Residence Cards will be changed at the same time as the introduction of Special Residence Cards. If you do not wish to obtain a Special Residence Card, you will be issued a Residence Card in the new format.