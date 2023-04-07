Is the US stock market open on Good Friday?

The Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will be closed on April 7 in observance of Good Friday, according to the US stock market holiday list. This means that the market will close on April 6 and not open again until the following Monday, April 10. Despite not being a federal holiday, markets are closed for trading on Good Friday, which always comes before Easter Sunday.

The US bond market, along with the currency and commodities markets, will be closed on Good Friday. The bond market shuts early on Thursday, April 6, at 2 p.m. Eastern in honour of Maundy Thursday, in addition to being closed on Friday, April 7, in commemoration of Good Friday.

The majority of commercial banks, post offices, and government institutions should be open on Good Friday since it is not a federal holiday in the US. However, it’s possible that certain commercial banks have changed their hours of operation.

Ten U.S. stock market holidays and two market half-day holidays will be observed by Nasdaq in 2023. After not having a holiday in March, the US market suddenly gets a three-day extended weekend. Memorial Day, May 29, will see the US stock market closed.

The March jobs report will be released on Friday morning despite the fact that the stock market is closed on Good Friday. Investors are anxiously awaiting the report because the Federal Reserve’s attempts to lower inflation have been hampered by the robustness of the employment market.

Investors and traders can utilise a list of stock market holidays to find out if the market is open, closed, or if it will open tomorrow. The trading hours of the NYSE and Nasdaq can be used to determine the hours of the US stock market.

Normal trading hours for the Nasdaq Stock Market and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) are 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Eastern time, Monday through Friday.