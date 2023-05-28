Is the stock market open on Monday?

Wall Street will see a shortened trading week for the investors starting Monday. The markets will be closed for trading on Monday, May 29. Memorial Day, which falls on May 29, is the next stock market holiday in the United States. There are no active trading hours on Memorial Day since the stock markets are closed.

Memorial Day is honoured every year on the last Monday of May. In the United States, Memorial Day is a stock market holiday, with the Nasdaq and NYSE both closed for trading on the day. Memorial Day is a trading holiday for the stock market in remembrance of American service men who lost their lives while on active duty.

As a result, the markets will close on Friday, May 26, and won’t open again until Tuesday, May 30. The market will close on May 26 at 4 p.m. Eastern time and won’t open again until Tuesday, May 30 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern.

In the United States, Memorial Day is also a Federal Reserve Bank Holiday, therefore commercial banks and other financial institutions will likely be closed or operate with shortened hours. In addition to being closed on Memorial Day, the United States Bond Market will also close early on May 26 at 2:00 p.m. As one of the eleven officially acknowledged federal holidays in the country, Memorial Day will see the closure of all non-essential federal government offices, including federal banks and post offices.

Juneteenth, which falls on June 19, 2023 this year, will be the next US stock market holiday.

In 2023, Nasdaq will observe ten US stock market holidays and two half-day holidays. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Labour Day, Thanksgiving (with an early closing at 1 pm EST on the following day, often known as Black Friday), and Christmas Day are among the US stock market holidays listed.

On Friday, the US stocks rose on expectations of a debt ceiling agreement, with the Dow Jones up 329 points and the S&P 500 up 1.3%. The Nasdaq Composite increased 2.2%, driven by Marvell’s 32% increase following high revenue projections related to AI technologies.

In order to purchase time for debt ceiling negotiations, Treasury Secretary Yellen declared that the department anticipates being able to make payments on US bills up until June 5.

Following apparent progress towards a compromise deal to increase the debt ceiling for two years, White House and Republican negotiators were still at odds on Friday. Despite hotter-than-expected PCE inflation figures, the upbeat attitude prevailed, supporting traders that the Federal Reserve will maintain its hawkish posture and keep interest rates high for a lengthy period of time.