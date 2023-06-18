Ireland is quickly becoming a preferred destination for international students, especially those from India. The academic year of 2021-22 saw an impressive 20% rise in international student enrolments in Ireland, totaling over 30,400. Among these, around 4,000 hailed from India, showcasing a 14-fold growth since 2010.

“The compelling growth of Ireland as an international study destination, particularly for Indian students, can be attributed to its exceptional education system, welcoming culture, and bountiful career prospects,” says Raghwa Gopal, CEO of education management company M Square Media.

Ireland’s Education System

Ireland offers a unique education system that is particularly attractive to Indian students. As the only majority English-speaking country in the EU post-Brexit, Ireland provides a unique global setting for study. The country’s universities, ranked in the top 3% globally, offer over 5,000 programs ranging from science, engineering, and business to humanities and the arts, catering to diverse student interests.

“Ireland’s affordable education and the opportunity to work while studying make it an attractive choice for students seeking a high-quality education at a reasonable cost,” observes Gopal.

Ireland’s vibrant job market also holds significant appeal for international students. The Graduate Outcomes Survey by the Higher Education Authority reveals that 80% of international graduates found employment or were set to start a job, with 66% finding work in Ireland itself. The presence of global companies like Google, Facebook, and Microsoft in Ireland opens up a wealth of career opportunities. Furthermore, Ireland’s burgeoning start-up ecosystem and strong reputation in STEM fields make it an ideal launching pad for careers in computer science, biotechnology, engineering, and more.

“The strong industry links of Irish institutions provide students with practical experience and valuable connections that can significantly boost their career prospects,” Gopal adds.

Affordable Education and Scholarships

Compared to other popular study destinations such as the US, UK, or Australia, Ireland offers high-quality education at a more affordable cost. Tuition fees for non-EU students may vary based on the institution and program but are generally more reasonable. Furthermore, Ireland provides numerous scholarship options for international students, including merit-based, institution-specific, country-based, and financial aid scholarships.

Ireland also offers international students the opportunity to work part-time while studying. As per Irish immigration rules, international students can work up to 20 hours per week during the academic term and up to 40 hours during holidays.

“With the global recognition of Irish degrees and the presence of many global companies in Ireland, students have a plethora of career opportunities to explore post-graduation,” Gopal notes.

In the rapidly globalizing world of higher education, Ireland’s rise as a preferred study destination for Indian students signals a promising shift. The country’s unique blend of high-quality, affordable education, robust career opportunities, and a conducive work-study environment sets it apart.

Raghwa Gopal of M Square Media aptly summarizes, “Ireland offers a comprehensive package for international students, combining academic excellence, career readiness, and cultural richness.” This confluence of factors makes Ireland not just a place to study, but a gateway to global opportunities and experiences, shaping the educational journey of Indian students and preparing them for a successful future.