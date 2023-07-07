The increasing rental prices are particularly worrisome for international students, who are often more vulnerable to such market changes. As universities in New South Wales (NSW) transition back to in-person learning, Sydney is bracing for an influx of over 28,000 international students. However, the coinciding reinstatement of working-hour caps on student visas is pushing many out of Sydney’s already strained housing market.

This has ignited a serious concern for international students, who are now faced with the daunting task of finding affordable accommodation in the midst of what is being called the worst housing crisis in Sydney for a generation.

Raghwa Gopal, CEO of education management company M Square Media (MSM), commented on this issue, saying, “The evolving situation in Sydney is a clear indication of the multi-dimensional challenges that the city faces. As we emerge from the pandemic era, it’s important to remember that universities and government bodies have a significant role to play in ensuring the welfare of international students.”

Sydney’s housing market, currently experiencing a vacancy rate of 1.1%, is straining under the pressure of incoming international students. This influx coincides with a steep increase in rental prices, which are rising six times faster than wages.

“A robust educational experience extends beyond the classroom and includes the basic security of affordable and adequate housing,” Gopal pointed out. “The increasing rental prices are particularly worrisome for international students, who are often more vulnerable to such market changes.”

Government officials, accommodation providers, and student advocacy bodies are urging universities to accept more responsibility for student housing. These concerns echo Gopal’s sentiments: “Universities need to consider how they can better support their international students. This includes proactively assisting with their accommodation needs and ensuring they are not left vulnerable to housing insecurities.”

There are worries about the realistic portrayals of life in Sydney for international students and whether they are being set up for success, or potential exploitation, within the rental market.

“Universities must present an accurate depiction of the student experience, including the realities of housing affordability,” said Gopal. “It is also critical to closely monitor rental prices to prevent international students from being taken advantage of during this housing crisis.”

It is clear that as international students become a larger part of the Australian education landscape, their welfare should be a joint responsibility, including accommodation arrangements.

“The future of international education in Australia hinges on the collective response of government, universities, and housing providers,” Gopal said. “A concerted effort to alleviate this housing crisis will not only enhance the student experience but also ensure the ongoing success and reputation of Australia’s educational institutions on the global stage.”