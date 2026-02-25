OCI cardholders are no longer experiencing long queues or manual checking, but are receiving immigration clearance in just 30 seconds without delays. The Fast Track Immigration – Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP) launched by the Government of India has completely changed the immigration clearance process for the OCI cardholders.

The FTI-TTP has been implemented through an online portal of FTI-TTP. To enroll in the programme, the Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cardholder has to register online on the portal by filling in the details and uploading the required documents. One can sign up after successfully authenticating their identity through mobile OTP and email verification. One needs to ensure that the Passport is valid for at least 6 months at the time of applying for FTI-TTP.

Once the applicant, the Indian or the foreign national holding an OCI Card, is determined to be eligible, they must provide biometrics (a fingerprint and a picture of their face) together with the necessary data in the application form’s data fields. To enroll in biometrics, one can visit any of the designated International Airports in India during international travel or at the nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) office. e-FRRO involves completely online application submission and document upload, and foreign nationals can apply online by themselves.

After completing the required eligibility checks and verifications, they get enrolled in the Fast Track Immigration program. After enrollment to Fast Track Immigration program, their immigration clearance will be faster, easier, and more secure.

The program membership will be for 5 years or till the validity of the Passport, whichever is less. Importantly, applicants with an ECR (Emigration Check Required) passport are not eligible for the FTI-TTP program.

Fast Track Immigration program comes at no cost, and the e-Gates facility under FTI-TTP is now available at 13 Airports i.e. Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Lucknow, Amritsar, Calicut, Trivandrum and Trichy. Subsequently, FTI-TTP will be implemented at 21 major airports across the country.

What Happens at the Airport

Biometrics of the registered applicants will be captured at the time of passage through the airport. The registered passenger has to scan the boarding pass issued by the airlines at the e-gates and then scan the passport. The biometrics of the passenger will be authenticated at the e-gates. On such authentication, the e-gate will open automatically, and immigration clearance will be deemed granted.

OCI Cardholders

The Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) Scheme provides for registration of all Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) who were citizens of India on 26th January, 1950 or thereafter or were eligible to become citizens of India on 26th January 1950. OCI is not to be misconstrued as ‘dual citizenship’. OCI does not confer political rights. The registered Overseas Citizens of India shall not be entitled to the rights conferred on a citizen of India under Article 16 of the Constitution.