During Prime Minister Modi’s visit to France, good news emerged for Indian students studying Masters degrees in France. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an extension of the post-study work visa for Indian students studying in France. Modi stated that France has chosen to provide students seeking a master’s degree in their country with a long-term five-year visa. This declaration was made while Prime Minister Modi was speaking to the Indian community at La Seine Musicale in Paris.

Previously, Indian students in France were granted a two-year post-study employment visa. Addressing the Indian community at La Seine Musicale in Paris, the prime minister said, “The last time I came to France, it was decided that Indian students studying in France would be given a 2-year post-study work visa. Now, it has been decided that Indian students pursuing Masters in France will be given long-term post-study visa of 5 years.”

What is a post-study visa

Most international students seek career prospects in the same country, or even in the same city, in order to repay their loans or to find a permanent place to settle down. However, the difficulty is a lack of work opportunities, a high level of global competitiveness, and varied setups for different countries. As a result, it is critical that you grasp the rules and regulations governing post-study and employment permits in France.

In France, unlike undergraduate graduates who are only eligible for a residence visa if they have a paid job, postgraduate students can apply for and be granted a temporary residence card for a period of 12 to 24 months. After these two years, you must leave France if you are unable to find permanent work in the same location.

But, going forward, after PM Modi’s announcement, the Indian students pursuing Masters in France will be given long-term post-study visa of 5 years.