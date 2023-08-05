Indian students prime picks for international masters education

In recent years, Indian students have been venturing across borders to pursue international master’s education, seeking personal and professional growth. According to data released by the Ministry of Education in early 2023, the number of Indian students who study abroad has increased significantly in the previous year. In 2022, 7.5 lakh Indian students registered in overseas universities, compared to 4.44 lakh in 2021, marking an increase of 68.79%. There are several top courses that have seen significant growth which offer excellent academic prospects and open doors to global networks, diverse cultures, experiences, and exciting career paths.

Mayank Sharma, Head of Global Partnerships & Country Head India, Prodigy Finance said, “Indian students have almost always pursued interesting courses and looked at acquiring international academic qualifications from the point of view of long-term returns. There has never been a better time for students to look at higher education as an investment and a stepping stone to success in one’s life. It is also advisable for students to explore and pursue courses that add value and possess the scope for upskilling and reskilling as well. We at Prodigy are definitely observing a pattern among Indian students where they are exploring unique courses which can be a combination of their passion and profession with long-term ROI.”

According to findings based on data from 2022, Prodigy Finance, highlights a number of overseas education trends amongst masters students, noting that there are a number of emerging courses that are currently in demand amongst Indian students. From cutting-edge technology and innovation programmes to agriculture and healthcare programmes, Indian students are drawn to these programmes which will help shape their future and make a meaningful impact.

One of the reasons why Indian students opt for studying abroad is to gain access to a greater quality of education and better their career prospects, especially in domains where opportunities may be limited in India. A finding by Prodigy Finance in 2022 reveals that there are several emerging courses that are currently in demand among Indian students.

Biotech Engineering is one such course that presents individuals passionate about tech, biology and engineering with a huge opportunity to engage with and advance science while also assisting the human race. As a biotechnologist, one can find employment in a variety of industries, such as medicine, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and industrial products. The space has seen steadily increasing interest over the years from students. In 2022, there was a 21% increase of applicants in the field of biotechnology, indicating a growing interest in this area of research and development.

Information Systems/ Data Analytics is another field that has gained significant attention due to the increase in the use of the internet and digital technology. The career scope in this field includes data analyst, data scientist, marketing analyst, business analyst, and many more. The field of Information Systems has experienced a significant surge in interest, with a staggering 91% increase observed, reflecting the growing importance of this discipline in today’s ever growing digital world.

Operations Research uses mathematical disciplines, including mathematical modeling, statistical analysis, and mathematical optimization, to find ideal or nearly ideal solutions to challenging decision-making issues. In 2022, Operations Research saw a 34% increase in applications rate. The field has gained popularity among Indian students due to its growing demand in the job market.

Earth Sciences is another area of study that has gained momentum in recent years, focusing on the study of the land surface and natural resources. With the planet’s rapidly expanding human population, questions associated with the study of the earth’s surface have become especially critical. The field of Earth Sciences has witnessed an impressive growth of 136% in the number of applications, highlighting the increasing recognition of the crucial role played by this discipline in addressing contemporary environmental challenges and sustainability concerns.

Choosing the right academic discipline or program is one of the most critical decisions of a student’s life, which goes on to determine their career path and overall way of living, moving forward. Factors such as cost-benefit analysis, employment prospects, and educational quality play a crucial role in the decision-making process. However, the effort and planning are worthwhile because enrolling in a popular programme at an international university can provide profitable outcomes and ensure a successful career. Further, unique on demand courses with scope for upskilling can set students up for success in the long term.