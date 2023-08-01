Studying abroad has always been a dream for many Indian students. Studying abroad provides a unique cultural experience, global perspective, personal growth, and the development of communication skills. Choosing the right course, university, and country remains the biggest challenge for students. The studying abroad journey is a long-drawn process, so it’s crucial to keep track of the country’s norms and regulations regarding the education sector before enrolling in your favourite course and getting admission to your preferred university.

Piyush Kumar, Regional Director, South Asia and Mauritius, IDP Education, in an exclusive email discussion with Sunil Dhawan – Financialexpress Online, explains some of the latest development across countries impacting students’ ventures of overseas education. Excerpts:

What are the new regulatory changes in the UK impacting students and their dependents? How will it impact Indian students?

The UK Home Secretary declared in May that international students would no longer be allowed to bring their dependents with them unless they were enrolled in postgraduate courses that were currently classified as research programmes.

According to the announcement, UK immigration figures showed an unexpected rise in the number of dependents travelling with international students. The net migration into the UK went up many folds, especially from some African and Asian countries and to control that the UK govt made a policy change.

Despite the potential challenges posed by this policy change, it is important to acknowledge the resilience and adaptability of Indian students who pursue higher education in the UK. While the decision may initially discourage some students, it also presents an opportunity for personal growth and independence.

By immersing themselves in diverse communities, they can form lasting connections, gain cultural insights, and develop a sense of belonging. Additionally, students have demonstrated resourcefulness in managing their finances and can explore affordable housing options that foster community and cultural exchanges.

New visa rules and work-hour caps for international students are in place in Australia from July 1. How does the extension of post-study work rights benefit international higher education graduates in Australia?

Australia has always offered excellent post-study employment opportunities for international students. However, authorities have recently announced a further change, effective from July 1, that will extend work rights for certain programs up to 8 years.

This extension brings significant benefits to graduates from international higher education institutions. It allows them to remain in the country for a longer period, acquire valuable work experience, improve their employability, and potentially pursue long-term career prospects and settlement in Australia.

This expanded policy provides a practical pathway for graduates to apply their skills, earn income, and contribute to the Australian workforce, ultimately enhancing their professional journey. Both current and prospective overseas students should make the most of this exceptional opportunity.

Canada’s IRCC has announced the requirement of 6 bands in the IELTS exam. How will this policy change affect the competitiveness of Canadian universities and colleges on the global stage?

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) eliminated the need for IELTS Academic test takers to achieve a minimum score of 6.0 in all individual sections of the test. Effective from 10 August 2023, the policy now requires only an overall score of 6.0 which will have a positive impact on the application process for international students applying for the SDS program in Canada.

This policy change demonstrates a commitment to inclusivity and recognizing the overall language proficiency of students. By removing the specific section score requirement, Canadian institutions open doors for talented Indian students who may excel in certain areas but face challenges in others. This creates a fairer and more holistic evaluation process that highlights the comprehensive abilities of students.

Change in IELTS score may attract a larger pool of highly qualified Indian students to apply through the SDS category. This increased interest can contribute to the diversity and internationalization of Canadian campuses, fostering a vibrant multicultural environment that enriches the educational experience for all students.