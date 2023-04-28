Indian students choosing to study in the US showing shift in preferences

Indian students seeking higher education in the United States have been increasingly opting for physical sciences over engineering for their postgraduate and doctorate degrees, a recent report by the Graduate Record Examination (GRE) reveals.

According to the data, physical sciences, which include physics, chemistry, and earth sciences, have become the most popular choice for Indians pursuing Masters and Ph.D. programs in the US.

According to the report, Indian students made up 54% of all GRE test-takers in the Physical Sciences category in the 2020-2021 academic year, compared to 41% in the Engineering category. This data only includes test-takers who indicated their intended graduate major at the time of the examination.

Over the last decade, the percentage of Indian students interested in studying engineering in the US has decreased significantly, falling from 34% to 17% in the testing year 2021-22. In contrast, during the same period, the percentage of GRE candidates interested in physical sciences increased from 27% to 37%.

Also Read: Planning to study abroad? 5 popular platforms to select the best university and scholarship

The Open Doors Report, compiled by the US State Department and the nonprofit Institute of International Education (IIE), backs up this trend. According to the report, the proportion of Indians studying engineering in the US has decreased from 38.8% in 2009-10 to 29.6% in 2021-22. Furthermore, fewer students are interested in studying life sciences, with the number of Indians enrolled in such programs falling from 10% in 2013-14 to 6.5% in 2021-22.

Experts believe that the shift in educational trends can be attributed to several factors. One reason is that, in contrast to the dynamic nature of IT jobs and other engineering sectors, students are increasingly seeking stability and job security.

Also Read: US higher education system: Explained

According to Sanjay Laul, Founder and Advisor of education management company M Square Media (MSM): “This shift in preferences reflects the evolving priorities of Indian students who are seeking a more stable future and a higher level of job security in their chosen fields.”

The fast-paced engineering sector has also seen increased layoffs, which some experts attribute to the overstaffing during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, cost-cutting measures have become necessary in the post-pandemic era, resulting in mass layoffs and possibly discouraging students from pursuing engineering.

“The changing landscape of the job market, especially in the aftermath of the pandemic,” Laul continued, “has influenced students’ decisions, pushing them to explore fields with more long-term prospects and stability.”

The growing trend of interdisciplinary studies, research, and innovation has also contributed to a significant shift in preferences among Indian students choosing to study in the US.

Indian students are the second-largest international student cohort at US universities. India sent 199,182 students to America during the 2021-22 academic year, an increase of 18.9% from the previous year. Graduate student enrollment has increased significantly, with a 48% increase to 1,02,024 in 2021-22.

This increase corresponds to the GRE’s growing popularity in India. During the previous testing year, a record 1,11,476 students took the exam in India, more than doubling the number in China.

As the reasons for the shift in Indian students’ preferences become clearer, it is clear that changing job markets and the pursuit of interdisciplinary studies have influenced their choices for higher education in the US.

Universities and colleges in the US are constantly adapting to meet the changing needs of international students, including those from India. This shift in preference for physical sciences over engineering opens up new avenues for students and institutions to focus on research, innovation, and interdisciplinary collaboration in these fields.

“As educational institutions adapt to the changing demands of the global job market, they must also adapt their programs and curricula to meet the needs of students from diverse backgrounds,” Laul stated. “The growing interest in physical sciences provides an excellent opportunity for institutions to invest in cutting-edge research and innovation in these fields.”

(Source: iSchoolConnect)