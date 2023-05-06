India-UK Free Trade Agreement: Impact on students planning to go abroad for higher education

By Ajay Sharma

Recently, India and UK opened a new round of discussion for the Free Trade Agreement. Historically, UK and India have had strong trade ties, with the UK being India’s second-largest trading partner in the EU and India being the UK’s second-largest market for services outside of Europe. However, negotiations between the two countries for a free trade agreement have been ongoing since 2018, and progress has been steadfast, which will lead to fruition soon with the new UK government.

One of the main points in the negotiations has been India’s demands for greater access to the UK’s labor market and education sector. India has been pushing for the UK to relax its visa restrictions for Indian workers and more approvals for Indian students.

Still, the UK has been hesitant to do so due to concerns over immigration levels. Another issue raised is India’s high tariffs on goods imported from the UK, which make it difficult for British companies to compete in the Indian market.

However, a free trade agreement between the two countries has many potential benefits. For the UK, a deal with India could provide new opportunities for British businesses to access the fast-growing Indian market. India’s economy is expected to become the world’s third-largest by 2030, the country will have a growing middle class with increasing purchasing power. For India, a deal with the UK could provide new opportunities for Indian businesses to access the UK market, one of the world’s largest and most developed.

Impact on Indian students planning to study abroad in the UK

If India and the UK reach a free trade agreement, it could significantly impact overseas education between the two countries. Currently, there are a significant number of Indian students who study in the UK each year, and a free trade agreement could make it easier for Indian students to learn in the UK and vice versa.

One of the potential benefits of a free trade agreement is the possibility of reducing tuition fees for Indian students studying in the UK. It could make UK universities more affordable and accessible to Indian students, who currently face high tuition fees and living expenses in the UK. In addition, the UK could offer more scholarships and other financial aid to Indian students, which could help to attract more Indian students to study in the UK.

On the other hand, a free trade agreement could also lead to greater competition for UK universities from Indian institutions. If Indian universities can offer courses comparable to those provided in the UK and at a lower cost; this could make Indian universities more attractive to UK students. It could also lead to more collaborative research projects between Indian and UK universities, benefiting both countries.

Overall, the impact of a free trade agreement on overseas education between India and the UK will depend on the specifics of the contract and the policies implemented by both countries. However, a successful deal could lead to more significant opportunities for Indian and UK students to study and collaborate, which could benefit both countries in the long run.

