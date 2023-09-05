The Indonesia Golden Visa program is now officially launched by the Indonesian government. In an effort to entice foreign investors, the Indonesian government has implemented a Golden Visa program for both corporate and individual investors. Golden visas, which are issued to foreigners as a basis for a stay permission for five to ten years, aim to boost the the economy of the country.

As an individual investor looking to get an Indonesia Golden Visa, one has to start a business in Indonesia by investing US$ 2,500,000 (about Rp. 38 billion) in order to be permitted to stay for 5 years. Meanwhile, a 10-year stay permit requires an investment of US$ 5,000,000 (or roughly Rp 76 billion).

In the case of corporate investors, the directors and commissioners of corporate investors who invest US$25,000,000, or roughly Rp380 billion, in the establishment of a firm in Indonesia will be granted a golden visa with a 5-year stay. They will be given a 10-year stay visa by the government in exchange for an investment of US$ 50,000,000 for the Indonesia Golden Visa.

There is also the option of obtaining an Indonesia Golden Visa without starting a business. For foreign investors who do not intend to open a business in Indonesia, there are different requirements.

Indonesia Golden Visa seekers have to deposit funds worth US$ 350,000 (roughly Rp. 5.3 billion) for a 5-year Golden Visa stay permit, and US$ 700,000 (roughly Rp. 10.6 billion) for a 10-year Golden Visa stay permit. These funds may be used to purchase Indonesian government bonds, shares of publicly traded companies, or savings/deposits in Indonesia.

After analyzing and establishing the Golden Visa policy, including revising and preparing supporting regulations, the government is scheduled to finalize it within six months.

Holders of Indonesia Golden Visa can expect to receive some special perks including an extended stay period, simplicity in leaving and entering Indonesia, and effectiveness because an ITAS application at the immigration office is no longer necessary. Once Indonesia Golden Visa holders arrive in Indonesia, they no longer need to apply for a temporary stay permit (ITAS) at the immigration office,