Among the several celebrities who have been granted a UAE golden visa are Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Mammootty, Varun Dhawan, Sonu Sood, and Suniel Shetty. For someone with a sizeable amount of capital, getting a UAE Golden Visa is possible by investing ( making a deposit) or owning real estate properties. However, other than investors and entrepreneurs, the UAE golden visa is also available to foreigners without making any investment.

The UAE has implemented a long-term residence visa system for five or ten years that is automatically renewed when conditions are met for certain categories including investors, entrepreneurs and specialized talents.

This system allows residents of the UAE, foreign expatriates and their families wishing to come to work, live and study in the country, the possibility of enjoying long-term residency without the need for a sponsor, with 100% ownership within the emirates, contrary to the custom that requires the presence of a local partner with a share not less than 51% of the business and investment projects within the emirate.

To grant a residence for people from the cultural and creative fields, a recommendation from the Ministry of Culture and Youth is required. For creative people in the fields of culture and art, an approval letter from the Department of Culture and Arts in the respective emirate is the mandate.

Creative People in the field of Culture and Art

Golden Visa applicants in the category of ‘Creative People in the field of Culture and Art’ must meet at least three of the following criteria:

Certificate of appreciation/nomination from a prestigious International or regional authority in the field.

An honorary position in a prestigious International authority because of his/her outstanding creativity.

An active member of a prestigious international art organization or association.

His/her creations must have received attention from critics, media or industry professionals.

His/her works have been shown in prestigious forums locally, regionally or internationally (exhibitions, forums, festivals, events).

Outstanding Specialized Talents

Outstanding specialised talents include doctors, scientists, creative people of culture and art, inventors, executives, specialists in scientific fields, athletes, doctoral degree holders and specialists in the fields of engineering and science.

If you have an outstanding specialised talent, you may get a Golden visa for 10 years after meeting the requirements mentioned below for each category:

For doctors and scientists, an approval Letter from the Ministry of Health and Prevention in the UAE to practice the profession of medicine (for doctors) is required. Also, a letter of recommendation from the Emirates Council of Scientists or a letter from the Secretariat of the Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Excellence stating that the applicant has been awarded the Medal of Scientific Excellence (for scientists) needs to be submitted.

The United Arab Emirates continues to attract wealthy internationals seeking to reside, stay, and work there. UAE is a federation of seven emirates, consisting of Abu Dhabi (the capital), Ajman, Dubai, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain. One of the ways to become a permanent citizen and call UAE your home is to get a UAE golden visa.