How to find and apply for a job in Canada?

Many Indian students and working professionals are currently searching for employment in Canada. There are several career opportunities in Canada, and Indians can begin working there depending on their qualifications and eligibility. However, for job seekers outside Canada, there are several important things to be aware of while searching for the right work profile.

The best place to start looking for a job in Canada is on the Canadian government’s job bank website, where you can search for available career possibilities. If you are a foreign applicant from outside Canada searching for work in the country, this should be your beginning point.

First things first – If you are not legally licensed to work in Canada, you cannot apply for every job. Most Canadian employers will not hire you if you do not have a valid visa or work permit.

Visit Job Bank to assess your options and discover opportunities from companies recruiting outside of Canada. You can seek employment from companies looking for foreign applicants from outside of Canada there.

If you want to visit Canada but have not yet applied for an immigration programme or a work visa, you must first contact Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). If you have already begun the process of immigrating to Canada or obtaining a work permit, you can look for employment from employers who are looking for foreign candidates.

There are 3 steps to finding a job in Canada

Confirm your eligibility Check if your qualifications are recognized Search and apply to jobs

Confirm your eligibility

If you want to immigrate to Canada, you should first learn about the many programmes available to you. The application and eligibility standards for each immigration programme vary. If you have extensive job experience or training in a particular profession, you may be able to apply through Express Entry. Express Entry enables highly skilled employees to apply for numerous immigration programmes at the same time, resulting in quicker processing time.

If you are not qualified to permanently immigrate to Canada, you may be able to work here temporarily. In that circumstance, a work permit is normally required. Before applying for jobs in Canada, you should determine whether you are eligible for a work permit.

Check if your qualifications are recognized

Before you start looking for jobs in Canada, find out if the work you wish to pursue requires a professional licence or certification.

You can use the Foreign Credential Recognition Tool to know:

If the occupation is regulated.

The time and cost to get your credentials recognized.

If there are available jobs in your field, or alternative jobs you could work in while you wait for the review of your credentials.

If you hold a degree from another nation, you will need to have it evaluated to see if it is recognised in Canada.

Search and apply to jobs

When you begin the process of immigrating to Canada or obtaining a work permit, you should only apply to jobs posted by employers who are looking for international candidates.

The correct Canadian job offer can significantly boost your eligibility for various immigration programmes and bring you one step closer to obtaining permanent residency (PR) in Canada.