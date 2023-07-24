By Prateek Swain

Studying abroad can be a life-changing experience for many students. It can offer them the opportunity to explore new cultures, learn new languages, broaden their horizons, and enhance their career prospects. However, choosing the best country and university for higher education abroad can be a daunting task. There are many factors to consider, such as the quality of education, the cost of living, the visa requirements, the scholarships available, and the personal preferences of each student.

Quality of Education

The quality of education abroad can be measured in two ways: quantitatively and qualitatively. Quantitative measures are based on numbers and statistics that can be compared and evaluated objectively.

Quantitative factors include, but are not limited to the following: university ranking, which reflects the academic reputation, faculty-student ratio, research output of the particular department you want to study in, and employer reputation of the institution. Other quantitative measures are employee placements and the cost of living.

Qualitative measures are based on personal preferences and experiences that can vary from individual to individual. For example, weather, class size, how accessible professors are at the university, flexibility in taking courses outside your major, extra-curricular club and engagement opportunities, and cultural diversity.

You should consider both when evaluating the quality of education to make a balanced assessment based on your priorities.

Finance

You want to make sure that you can afford the cost of studying and living abroad and that you can get a good return on your investment in terms of your future career and income. There are three sections that you should look at when evaluating the financial aspect of studying abroad: return on investment, financial situation, and cost of living.

Return on investment (ROI): A higher ROI means that you get more value for your money and time spent on your education abroad, and vice versa. This can be calculated by first understanding the total cost of education and earning potential. The earning potential and degree costs vary by department and university, but industry averages can be taken for the same from a quick Google search.

Financial situation: It includes your income, assets, liabilities, savings, investments, debts, loans, etc. Your financial situation affects your ability to pay for your education abroad and to manage your living expenses while studying abroad. The most important aspect is understanding whether you will be able to afford the education or not, and if availing of an education loan will be a necessity. If so, by calculating ROI you’ll be able to understand the time taken to pay off the loan as well as the comfort level with which you can take on this debt.

The cost of living: It varies widely across different countries and cities, depending on factors such as currency exchange rates, inflation rates, taxes, subsidies, the availability of goods and services, and consumer preferences.

Personal Preferences

Your personal preferences refer to your interests, goals, values, personality, and expectations that influence your decision to study abroad.

Immigration

Immigration affects your legal status, your rights and responsibilities, and your opportunities and challenges while studying abroad and after graduation. To evaluate the immigration aspect of a country, you need to consider the following factors:

Work permit: It is very important if you intend to live and work in the same country after completing your studies. Work permits can be hard or easy to obtain, depending on the country and the type of work.

Citizenship or Permanent Residence: Citizenship or Permanent Residence is desirable if you want to make another country your home and have more security and stability.

Indian diaspora: The Indian diaspora is present in many countries around the world, especially in countries that have historical, political, or economic ties with India.

Canada has an estimated 1.6 million people of Indian origin, making up 4.4% of its population. They are mostly concentrated in cities such as Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, and Calgary.

The UK has an estimated 1.4 million people of Indian origin, making up 2.3% of its population. They are mostly concentrated in cities such as London, Birmingham, Leicester, and Manchester.

The USA has an estimated 4.2 million people of Indian origin, making up 1.2% of its population. They are mostly concentrated in states such as California, New York, Texas, and New Jersey.

Conclusion

Choosing the best country and university for your higher education abroad is a complex and challenging decision that requires careful planning and preparation. You need to consider various factors, such as the quality of education, the cost of living, the visa requirements, and your personal preferences. You also need to do your own research, consult with various sources of information and advice, and weigh the pros and cons of each option.

By doing so, you will be able to find a country and university that best suits your needs and expectations and that will enable you to achieve your academic and personal goals. Studying abroad can be a life-changing experience that will enrich your knowledge, skills, perspectives, and opportunities.

(Author is CEO, Swadesh)