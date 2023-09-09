How the trend of studying abroad changed for Indian students since 2000?

By Abhinav Mital

Pursuing education abroad has long been an aspiration for many Indian students seeking to broaden their horizons and enhance their career prospects. The pursuit of studying abroad for Indian students has witnessed an increase in the last two decades, driven by factors such as global exposure, quality education, and access to advanced research facilities in addition to other benefits of studying abroad.

As per data provided by the Ministry of Education (MoE), 7.5 Lakh Indian students were enrolled to study abroad in 2022, which is a 68% increase from the previous year. These numbers have nearly doubled in less than 5 years and grown at a very healthy double-digit CAGR (closely 11%) Y-o-Y.

Let us compare the abroad experiences of Indian students in 2000 and 2023 and the significant disparities that have appeared in due course.

The Advent of the Study Abroad Trend

The trend of Indian students looking for education abroad was at a nascent stage in 2000. The prime destinations for students were the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Canada. However, the number of students going abroad was restricted owing to constraints such as inadequate finance, low awareness, and the application process not being streamlined.

The trend witnessed steady growth in 2023. The number of Indian students studying abroad has risen steeply, with more countries being added to the traditional ones. Growing awareness, ease of access to a study-abroad education loan, and study-abroad scholarship opportunities underpin this evolution, making studying abroad a more viable option for a wider demographic.

For instance, the UK and USA have become popular for their world-class universities and wide range of courses such as engineering, art and design, technology, law, finance, business, and management.

Among Asian countries, Malaysia and Singapore are attracting Indian students owing to their close proximity to India. Additionally, their emphasis is on research and innovation, and they are becoming ideal hotspots for students looking to pursue science, technology, and business-related fields. Also, countries like New Zealand and Ireland combine quality education, reasonable tuition fees, diverse course offerings, and great career opportunities.

Technology is Revolutionizing the Overall Experience

The procedure for applying to foreign universities was tedious and time-consuming back in 2000. Physical application forms needed to be filled out by the students, and they had to send their documents via postal services. This resulted in interruptions and uncertainties. Limited access to information and challenging communication technology often make it cumbersome for students to stay up-to-date on their application status.

On the other hand, in 2023, the application process has undergone a complete transformation. With the proliferation of internet connectivity, online application portals, and e-document submissions, students can easily apply to numerous universities globally. Communication with universities and peers became more accessible, nurturing a sense of belonging and facilitating the transition.

Easing Financial Constraints

Studying abroad was well thought out to be a luxury for many Indian families in 2000. The high cost of tuition fees, combined with currency exchange rates, made it financially taxing. Therefore, it became a privilege for students who came from affluent backgrounds, as only they could afford it.

At present, the situation has transformed completely. Many countries have identified the economic potential of international students and announced friendlier visa policies, study-abroad scholarship opportunities, and liberalized post-study work permits. Furthermore, universities in many countries are even offering competitive tuition fees and living expenses, making education abroad well within the means of Indian students hailing from diverse economic backgrounds.

Access to hybrid overseas learning programs in India is paving the way for Indian students to pursue higher education abroad at a much-reduced cost, while also allowing them to ease into the curriculum.

Embracing Diversity and Inclusion

Indian students studying abroad in 2000 often found themselves part of a small, close-knit community owing to the limited number of their peers. This led to cultural seclusion and, in some cases, homesickness.

But now campuses have transformed as they emphasize diversity and inclusion. The entry of international students from different countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and others, has altered universities into melting pots of cultures, elevating the overall educational experience. Indian students feel more at home and have ample opportunities to celebrate their culture while engaging in newer ones.

Better Academic and Research Prospects

While Indian institutions have also made significant progress in the field of offering quality education and research, there are still several areas where they still need to improve to compete heads-on with foreign universities. Typically, the quality of education offered by foreign universities seems to have an upper hand in this aspect, especially due to its extensive scope in terms of lucrative career opportunities, language acquisition, and prospects of academic excellence. Besides these, the chance to be a part of a reputed foreign college or university makes pursuing higher studies abroad appealing to many students.

Conclusion

There has been a remarkable transformation in terms of study abroad experiences over the years. What was perceived as a privilege for a select few has now become an accessible and enriching opportunity for a wider spectrum of Indian students. Moving ahead, it is indispensable to continue supporting and encouraging Indian students in their pursuit of international education, nurturing a globally connected and well-educated generation.

(Author is the founder of The WorldGrad)