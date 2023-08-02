By Prabhul Ravindran

As reported by the Ministry of External Affairs, over 7,50,000 Indian students went abroad last year to pursue higher education, and this number is projected to reach 1.8 million by 2024. In fact, Indian students currently make up the second-largest cohort of international students worldwide.

As millions of students plan on studying abroad each year, and majority of them aspire to go to English-speaking nations, they usually need to prove their English language proficiency.

Pearson Test of English (PTE) Academic is a widely recognised computer-based English language proficiency test that measures a test taker’s English language proficiency to assist educational institutions that require a standard of academic English proficiency for admission purposes. A good score in PTE Academic demonstrates that the candidate can easily express themselves in English and successfully thrive in English-speaking countries. PTE Academic is bringing aspirants closer to their dream of studying abroad, here’s how:

Ample resources to practice

PTE Academic offers a wealth of resources to help students prepare for the test. From practice tests, sample question banks to online tutorials, students get to access a wide range of tools that cater to their diverse learning styles. These resources help boost a student’s confidence while also improving their English language proficiency. To help students overcome doubts, Pearson offers a step-by-step guide enlisting the process and providing a broader picture of the activities to be performed during the PTE Academic exam.

International acceptance

PTE Academic is accepted by prestigious universities worldwide such as Harvard Business School, INSEAD, Yale and thousands of universities across Canada, Australia, New Zealand, USA, UK and Ireland. As of August 10th, PTE Academic scores are now accepted by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) for all Student Direct Stream (SDS) applications. PTE Academic test scores are now accepted by more than 90% of Canadian universities, including McGill University, and the University of British Columbia.

Flexible booking and fast results

Students can opt for PTE Academic at more than 400 PTE centres in 117 countries at their convenience. Furthermore, students can book PTE Academic up to 24 hours in advance and benefit from year-round worldwide test centre slots. PTE Academic, is a single, short test that measures a student’s English speaking, listening, reading, and writing skills. For students who wish to avoid waiting time, PTE Academic is the best choice as the results are available within 1.3 days on average.

Unmatched transparency

PTE Academic leverages advanced technology for optimum security, such as biometric data collection and voice recognition software for correct and secure results. PTE notifies students about score accessibility by sending an email. The test scores can only be accessed by students through an online account.

Fair scoring

PTE Academic is widely known as a fair, reliable, and unbiased assessment, offering a level playing field for students from diverse backgrounds. It offers a convenient option for Indian students to prove their English language proficiency, thereby, enhancing their chances of obtaining admission to their dream universities abroad.

PTE brings together human expertise and the latest AI technology to deliver an English language proficiency test that is both impartial and highly accurate. AI technology is used for scoring and biometric data collection provides enhanced security measures. PTE is delivered through Pearson VUE, the computer-based testing business of Pearson. PTE Academic is available to aspirants through Pearson VUE, the computer-based testing business of Pearson.

Conclusion

For study abroad aspirants, PTE Academic offers an opportunity like no other. With PTE Academic, students get the option to send their test scores to as many universities as they wish with no additional cost. This increases the possibility of acceptance and offers students ample opportunities to achieve their dreams of studying abroad. Additionally, the flexible test centre booking options, faster results, global acceptance, and ample free resources to practice make PTE Academic one of the most preferred English language proficiency tests available today.

(Author is Director, English Language Learning, Pearson India)