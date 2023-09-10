By Abhinav Mital

The number of Indian students studying abroad has been steadily increasing in recent years. One reason is that the quality of education in many foreign universities is considered to be advanced, and it allows students to build a successful career in a high-paying job. While the number of opportunities available today is many, finding job satisfaction seems to be an elusive goal for many.

According to a study conducted by Deloitte, a staggering 85% of people express unhappiness with their current jobs. This statistic highlights the pressing need for students to carefully consider their career choices and strive for fulfillment in their professional lives when they explore courses to study abroad. Subsequently, by immersing themselves in a new culture and educational environment, students gain a competitive edge in the global job market, develop critical skills, and have the opportunity to explore specialized industries.

Strategies for Selecting a Course to Study Abroad

Carefully evaluating your interests and skills beforehand can help you choose a fulfilling career path. If you enjoy problem-solving and analytical thinking, fields like computer science and data science can offer exciting opportunities. Aligning your passions and capabilities with in-demand industries maximizes your potential for success. Consider utilizing aptitude tests to gain insights into your skills and make informed career decisions.

Additionally, consider exploring industries that are experiencing growth and demand to make an informed choice. Look for sectors projected to expand in the future, as they often provide greater job opportunities and possibilities for career advancement.

For example, the World Economic Forum predicts that artificial intelligence and healthcare technology are among the sectors poised for significant expansion in the coming years.

Once you have identified potential industries, delve deeper into the qualifications and areas of study required in those fields. Research educational institutions that offer relevant programs and assess their curriculum, faculty, and available resources. For instance, if you are interested in data science, acquiring skills in programming languages like Python and statistical analysis can be beneficial.

How Much Can You Earn from Different Qualifications?

Indian students studying abroad must make it a point to research their options thoroughly to understand the earning potential of various qualifications. This approach can be instrumental in making informed career choices. Take for instance, here’s a glimpse into the salary ranges for a few popular qualifications and areas of study:

Medical professionals, including doctors and specialists, are highly valued in India. Fresh medical graduates can earn starting salaries of around USD 184,000 to USD 237,000 per annum, while experienced doctors and specialists can earn significantly higher, ranging from USD 264,000 to USD 294,000 per annum or more, depending on their specialization and expertise.

Notably, the United States happens to be the top choice for students looking to pursue medicine abroad.

Similarly, IT professionals are in high demand, especially in the technology-driven landscape of India. Such professionals can expect average salaries of USD 84,570 in the US and CAD 81,568 in Canada, with salaries increasing with experience and expertise (Payscale). Both the United States and Canada are among the top choices for students looking to pursue IT abroad.

Even MBA graduates from reputed business schools are highly likely to secure lucrative salary packages. Starting salaries for MBA graduates can range from USD 85,000 to USD 150,000 per annum, with higher salaries offered by top-tier companies and multinational corporations. With experience and career progression, MBA professionals can earn salaries well around and above USD 175,000 (Glassdoor).

To pursue an MBA abroad and tap into the lucrative career opportunities in management, students have been moving abroad to places like the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom in flocks.

Professionals in the finance and accounting sector also have great prospects for earning competitive salaries. Entry-level positions in finance and accounting can offer salaries of around USD 66,701 per annum (Salary.com). Certified professionals such as Chartered Accountants (CAs) can command higher salaries, with experienced finance professionals earning salaries upwards of USD 83,980 (US news) and SGD 54,000 per annum (Glassdoor).

To kick-start successful careers in finance and accounting, aspirants have been moving to countries such as the United Kingdom, and Singapore to become a part of their thriving sector.

Last but not least, the field of design, which encompasses various specializations such as graphic design, industrial design, and fashion design could also be a rewarding area of study for the students. Designers can earn average salaries of around USD 70,000 per annum, while experienced designers with a strong portfolio and industry recognition can earn significantly higher, ranging near and above USD 102,677 per annum (Salary.com).

Countries such as the United States, Italy, and France are renowned for their design industries and offer excellent opportunities for design professionals.

To Conclude

By following these strategies, you can make well-informed choices that set you on a path to a fulfilling and prosperous career. Make sure to bear these in mind while you plan to take up courses to study abroad and apply for high-paying job opportunities.

(Author is the founder of The WorldGrad)