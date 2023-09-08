The average cost of studying in the UK is less than that of the USA and Australia, offering students good value for their money. Data suggests that graduates from the UK are among the most employable in the world. In fact, seven out of ten overseas students claim that their UK education has helped them advance professionally, advance more quickly in their careers, and earn more money.

Depending on your study level and location in the UK, different courses have different costs. In addition, there is the living expenses for the students. Without dependents, international students studying in the UK can expect living expenses to be between £1300 and £1400 per month in London or between £900 and £1300 in the rest of the UK to cover housing, bills, groceries, and other costs.

Madhur Gujar, Co-founder & Chief Business Officer at Amberstudent takes us through the costs involved for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the UK.

Education is an investment, and understanding the costs involved is important in planning your future in the UK.

For UK students, undergraduate studies typically cost around £9,250 annually, which is about USD 13,050. Now, if you’re an international student, your starting point might be around £10,000 (approximately USD 14,130). Specialized fields like medicine can be pricier, going up to £38,000 (USD 53,700). But don’t worry; humanities and social sciences often come with a smaller price tag.

On average, a year in the UK for studies might set you back roughly £22,200 (USD 31,380). If London is calling your name, be prepared for slightly higher costs compared to other parts of the country.

But here’s a silver lining: UK higher education degrees are often more time-efficient. Most undergraduate degrees are completed in 3 years (or 4 years in Scotland), and Master’s degrees are typically a 1-year commitment. That can translate into savings in both, living expenses and tuition.

As for specific figures, Undergraduate fees can range from £11,400 to £38,000, with an average of around £22,200 per year. Postgraduate studies fluctuate between £9,000 and £30,000, averaging about £17,109 annually.