By Piyush Kumar

Studying abroad has become increasingly popular among students seeking a diverse experience. Indian students going abroad for higher education recorded a six-year high in 2022 at 750,365, according to the Education Ministry data. However, the journey doesn’t end with admission to a university of choice. There are many challenges faced by students with respect to finding suitable accommodation, availing health insurance, securing loans, etc. It is essential to equip students with the necessary tools and resources to thrive beyond admission and settle down in a new environment with ease.

As students prepare to embark on this transformative journey, they can gear up with these additional strategies to ensure a seamless and enriching international study experience.

Accommodation Assistance

Finding suitable accommodation abroad is one of the first challenging tasks for students. Universities often offer on-campus housing options, which can provide a convenient and secure environment for students. However, for those who prefer off-campus housing, guidance on reputable rental platforms, local regulations, and budgeting can be of immense value. Furthermore, connecting students with housing agencies or student communities can facilitate the process of finding suitable accommodation and create a sense of belonging. Students can also check if their overseas education counsellors provide accommodation services abroad.

Securing Competitive Rates on Loans

One of the primary concerns for students studying abroad is financing their education. Many students rely on loans to cover their tuition fees, living expenses, and other educational costs. To equip students in this aspect, it is vital to guide them on securing competitive rates on loans. This can be achieved through extensive research and exploration of various financial institutions, both local and international. Students should compare interest rates, repayment options, and loan terms to make an informed decision that suits their financial situation. Additionally, seeking scholarships and grants can alleviate the burden of student loans, enabling students to focus on their education. To streamline the process and offer students expert guidance, it is advisable that they consult a trusted international education counsellor.

Money Transfer and Banking Facilities

Managing finances efficiently is essential for students studying abroad. Empowering students with knowledge about money transfer and banking facilities ensures they can handle their finances seamlessly. Students need to be educated about cost-effective ways to transfer money internationally, such as using online platforms or specialised remittance services. Understanding the local banking system, opening a bank account, and utilising digital banking services can simplify day-to-day financial transactions and provide students with a sense of financial independence.

Health Cover

Making sure that a student’s healthcare needs are well taken care of is not only a huge concern for them but also for their parents. Counselling students about proper health coverage ensures they avail access to quality healthcare services and peace of mind during their academic journey. It is vital to be familiar with the healthcare system in the host country, as well as to have a clear understanding of insurance requirements, coverage limits, and claim procedures. Additionally, having information on the campus health services, local hospitals, and emergency contacts equips students with the necessary resources to address any medical concerns promptly.

Conclusion

Entering a university of choice is a significant milestone for students studying abroad, but the journey doesn’t end there. A lot of countries such as Australia, Canada, the UK, the US, Ireland and New Zealand have taken various steps to welcome international students, such as making favourable policies, adding courses, extending post-study work permits, and more. As a result, there will be an increase in demand among Indian aspirants to study abroad. It is vital to stay abreast of the latest developments that may affect students while studying abroad.

Enabling students with comprehensive guidance and counselling on securing competitive rates on loans, assistance with accommodation and handling finances and health insurance prudently is crucial for their overall success. One must take help from a trusted international education expert who could smoothly manoeuvre the student’s study abroad journey in the right direction. Equipping them with the necessary tools and resources can ensure that studying abroad becomes a transformative experience for them, unlocking a world of opportunities for personal growth and academic achievement.

(Author is Regional Director- South Asia and Mauritius, IDP Education)