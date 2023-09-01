The UK has remained a popular destination for international students including India. Indian students accounted for almost one-third of all sponsored study grants to main applicants – the highest of all nationalities. According to official data from the UK home office, in total there were 3287404 visas granted in the year ending June 2023, 58% higher than the year ending June 2022.

Further, there were 498,626 sponsored study visas given to main applicants in the fiscal year ending June 2023, a 23% increase over the fiscal year ending June 2022.

Of the total study visas, there were 142,848 visas made to Indian nationals, an increase of 49,883 (+54%) over the previous fiscal year ended June 2022. Grants for Indian nationals to study have increased significantly from the fiscal year ending June 2019 and are currently around seven times greater.

With 107,670 visas granted, Chinese nationals were the second most common nationality given sponsored study visas in the fiscal year ending June 2023.

The vast majority of Certificate of Acceptance (CAS) used (91%) were for sponsored study at higher education (university) institutions, with the total divided between:

Higher education (91%)

Tertiary, further education and other colleges (4%)

Independent schools (3%)

English language schools (2%)

Other (1%)

Almost a quarter (24%) of all sponsored study-related visas granted were to dependants of students (154,063), compared to 17% (80,846) in the year ending June 2022.

‘Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies’ (CAS) is used in applications for sponsored study visas. A CAS is considered ‘used’ when an applicant receives a decision on their visa application. The Student visa has replaced the Tier 4 (General) Student visa as of 5 October 2020. It provides a route for students aged 16 and over to study with an approved education provider in the UK.