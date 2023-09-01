By Diwakar Chandiok

The increasing number of Indian students enrolling in higher education programs in the UK can be linked to a range of factors. These factors are anticipated to continue influencing students’ decisions in the foreseeable future. The blend of prestigious universities, diverse academic offerings, cultural immersion, and research and career opportunities are a huge draw for prospective students. As long as these factors remain in the play, the trend of Indians selecting the UK as their preferred study-abroad destination is expected to endure.

Factors influencing the growth of students moving to the UK for education

Programs: As education is the focal point of moving abroad for students, thoughtfully analysing the course substance is a crucial requirement for them to pursue their ambition. Universities across the UK are equipped to provide students with real-world skills they need to thrive in the competitive job market, its highly qualified faculty, cutting-edge research focus, and state-of-the-art facilities and infrastructure.

Credibility: The credibility of a country is essential as the learning experience and outlook help students innovate and perform in the most dynamic scenarios. The UK as a study destination and its world-renowned institutions deliver guidance and mentorship to students following their graduation, supporting them to make inroads into a successful career.

Scholarship Opportunities: There are numerous scholarship opportunities offered by the UK government and universities for international students. These scholarships are designed to help cover the cost of tuition fees and living expenses, which makes studying in the UK more affordable.

Employability: Studying abroad gives people the chance to network with peers and experts from different nations and it provides students with an opportunity to explore a career in their dream country. The UK post-study work visa policy has made the UK more attractive for Indian students, enabling them to extend their stay for work purposes. This rule permits graduates to remain in the UK for up to two years after degree completion (three years for PhD holders) to work without employer sponsorship, offering them valuable overseas work exposure.

(Author is Vice President (Recruitment) for South Asia, INTO University Partnerships)