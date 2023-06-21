By Saurabh Goel

Moving abroad for higher studies is life-changing for many students. When a student is planning to study abroad, many factors are considered, like which country to target, courses to pursue, and the colleges to apply to.

Once these students finalise the course, college, and country, the most important question that arises is ‘student accommodation’. Some students also book on-campus accommodation; however, most colleges are equipped to accommodate only 30% of the students. So, almost 70% of students have to consider off-campus stay, which is actually more affordable than staying on campus. However, house hunting can be stressful, so students need to ensure that they book their accommodation well in advance to avoid last-minute hassles.

Booking student accommodation early can benefit in so many ways.

1) Save some money

One of the most significant advantages of obtaining student accommodation in advance is to save on rent. Rent prices reach sky-high during peak admission seasons in the months of December, January, August and September. As bookings frequently surge in January hence most vendors have a substantial selection available before Christmas. If you start looking for student housing sooner, you can take advantage of various early-bird discounts. As a result, commencing the search and making reservations ahead of time may reduce the stress of finding a place to stay. You will also get time to compare rent rates and choose the ideal accommodation that fits your budget and requirements perfectly.

2) Your room, your preference

When in a new country, it can be difficult to balance studies, find a job, sustain social life and save money while in college. Nevertheless, finding the perfect student accommodation can make it a lot easier. By reserving your housing well in advance, you gain a significant advantage in selecting from a wide range of options tailored to your preferences. With its unparalleled network and partnerships with numerous accommodation providers, it offers a diverse portfolio of options to students. By booking early with a holistic student accommodation platform, you can secure your ideal housing and embark on your academic journey with confidence and peace of mind.

3) Time-saving

Once you have landed in the new country, you do not have to worry about contacting the broker and moving from one place to another for home hunting if you have booked your accommodation well in advance. To allow further convenience, you can quickly secure your airport pickup service and other essential needs such as getting a SIM card, making a bank account, and more.

4) Easy organisation

Being a student is not an easy task as assignments are to be submitted, projects are to be made, and preparation for weekly tests and presentations needs to be done. Amidst all this stress, finding student accommodation can make it all the more difficult. Having more mental space makes getting your bearings in a new city a lot easier and more manageable. You may start settling into your new routine by organising your space and going out to explore the city, get to know your neighbourhood better, visit tourist destinations, and try new food. Booking student housing in advance allows you to plan everything in a better manner.

5) Avoid longer commutes

As you get accommodation near the university, you avoid longer commute times which saves up time and energy for students to focus on other important things. For example, due to the housing crisis for international students in the UK where universities are guaranteeing accommodations to international students. However, longer commutes make it difficult for students to accept and proceed further.

In conclusion, it is indeed possible to find the perfect home away from home by trusting the right provider. The convenience of choosing your own preferred accommodation, along with saving time and money, is possible all under one roof.

( The author is Founder & CEO, Amberstudent )