The voice against the H-1B $100,000 petition fee, introduced through a Trump proclamation, is still growing. US lawmakers have introduced a bipartisan bill that seeks to exempt foreign-trained healthcare workers from the $100,000 H-1B visa filing fee.

The Act, called the ‘H–1Bs for Physicians and the Healthcare Workforce Act, was introduced in response to the $100,000 H-1B filing fee that was introduced by a presidential proclamation in September 2025.

The US healthcare sector, which relies heavily on foreign-trained doctors and medical professionals, is likely to face challenges if the $100,000 H-1B filing fee is not excluded for them. By exempting healthcare workers from the fee, the bill aims to ensure that hospitals and healthcare providers can continue to hire foreign-trained talent without the burden of the steep filing cost.

H-1B $100K Exemptions

The new H-1B $100K guidelines allow US firms to request an exception for their foreign workers if they believe their employee satisfies a high threshold by submitting a request and accompanying documentation to DHS. An exemption can be made in exceptional situations where a foreign H-1B worker’s presence in the United States is in the national interest and does not jeopardize the country’s security or welfare, or when no American workers are available.

This bill aims to sustain essential staffing levels in regions experiencing significant deficits in health care workers.

The American Hospital Association had also asked the Trump administration to exempt health care workers from the new fee, saying it would likely prevent many hospitals from using the program and potentially force a reduction in services.

AHA, in their letter, highlighted that rural hospitals and urban safety net hospitals confront unique recruitment and retention challenges, and will bear the brunt of the $100,000 cost. These hospitals rely significantly on H-1B visas to maintain proper staffing levels and provide comprehensive services in high-need communities. 21 million Americans reside in regions where foreign-trained physicians make up at least half of all practicing physicians.

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