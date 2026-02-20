The US Visa Bulletin for March has been released by the Department of State, indicating when immigrant visa applicants should be notified to assemble and submit required documentation to the National Visa Center.

Dates for filing and final action dates have been advanced across various immigrant visa categories, particularly for Indian applicants. When dates in the US Visa Bulletin advance, it is often a good sign, unless retrogression occurs in the months ahead. It indicates that the backlog for a given green card category is decreasing, and applicants are getting closer to receiving their green cards.

Individuals seeking to file applications for adjustment of status with USCIS must use the “Final Action Dates” for determining when they can file such applications.

Immigrant visa issuance rates have declined for certain countries due to administration actions aimed at enhancing national security and public safety. To accommodate prospective immigrants from other countries, the U.S. has adjusted immigrant visa availability, but this situation is being continually monitored.

The Department of State has cautioned that a retrogression may be necessary later in the fiscal year to keep issuances within annual limits. Retrogression occurs when visa applications exceed the monthly quota, leading the government to restrict access to earlier application dates to comply with legal limits and the dates move backwards.

Allocations

The worldwide level for annual employment-based preference immigrants is at least 140,000. Section 202 prescribes that the per-country limit for preference immigrants is set at 7% of the total annual family-sponsored and employment-based preference limits, i.e., 25,620. The dependent area limit is set at 2%, or 7,320.

Family-sponsored immigrant visas Allocation

First: (F1) Unmarried Sons and Daughters of U.S. Citizens: 23,400 plus any numbers not required for fourth preference.

Second: Spouses and Children, and Unmarried Sons and Daughters of Permanent Residents: 114,200, plus the number (if any) by which the worldwide family preference level exceeds 226,000, plus any unused first preference numbers:

A. (F2A) Spouses and Children of Permanent Residents: 77% of the overall second preference limitation, of which 75% are exempt from the per-country limit;

B. (F2B) Unmarried Sons and Daughters (21 years of age or older) of Permanent Residents: 23% of the overall second preference limitation.

Third: (F3) Married Sons and Daughters of U.S. Citizens: 23,400, plus any numbers not required by first and second preferences.

Fourth: (F4) Brothers and Sisters of Adult U.S. Citizens: 65,000, plus any numbers not required by first three preferences.

Employment-Based Preferences

First: Priority Workers: 28.6% of the worldwide employment-based preference level, plus any numbers not required for fourth and fifth preferences.

Second: Members of the Professions Holding Advanced Degrees or Persons of Exceptional Ability: 28.6% of the worldwide employment-based preference level, plus any numbers not required by first preference.

Third: Skilled Workers, Professionals, and Other Workers: 28.6% of the worldwide level, plus any numbers not required by first and second preferences, not more than 10,000 of which to “*Other Workers”.

Fourth: Certain Special Immigrants: 7.1% of the worldwide level.

Fifth: Employment Creation: 7.1% of the worldwide level, of which 32% are reserved as follows: 20% reserved for qualified immigrants who invest in a rural area; 10% reserved for qualified immigrants who invest in a high-unemployment area; and 2% reserved for qualified immigrants who invest in infrastructure projects. The remaining 68% are unreserved and are allotted for all other qualified immigrants.

US Visa Bulletin March Updates

For India applicants, in the EB-1 category, filing dates moved forward 4 months, in the EB-2 category by 11 months and there is no change in the EB-3 filing dates.

In the Final action dates for family-sponsored preference cases, there has been no change in dates between February and March Bulletins — India’s priority dates remain the same in all family categories (F1, F2A, F2B, F3, F4)

In the Dates for Filing for family-sponsored preference cases, F2A for filing advanced to 22 FEB 26 in March, from 22JAN26.

In Employment-Based Categories (India)

Final Action Dates

EB-1: Advanced from 01FEB23 to 01MAR23.

EB-2: Advanced forward — the cutoff moved to 15 SEP 13 in March from 15 JUL 13 in February.

EB-3: Remains at 15 NOV 13 (no movement).

EB-4: Advanced forward — 01JAN21 to 15JUL21

EB-5 unreserved: Remains unchanged 01MAY22

Dates for Filing

EB-1: 01AUG23 to 01DEC23

EB-2: Filing date advanced for India — from 01 DEC 13 in February to 01 NOV 14 in March.

EB-3 & Other Workers: No Change

EB-4: Filing date advanced for India — 15MAR21 to 01JAN23

EB-5 unreserved filings: No Change — remains at 01MAY24

Allocations in the charts below were made, to the extent possible, in chronological order of reported priority dates, for demand received by February 4th.

A. FINAL ACTION DATES FOR FAMILY-SPONSORED PREFERENCE CASES

B. DATES FOR FILING FAMILY-SPONSORED VISA APPLICATIONS

A. FINAL ACTION DATES FOR EMPLOYMENT-BASED PREFERENCE CASES

B. DATES FOR FILING OF EMPLOYMENT-BASED VISA APPLICATIONS