The UK government has shelved its plans to decrease the influx of foreign students, succumbing to strong opposition from the Department for Education (DfE). Suella Braverman, a vocal proponent of reducing foreign student numbers, found her proposal thwarted by the DfE’s argument that international students help to maintain affordable tuition fees for British students.

Recent data illustrate the fiscal relevance of foreign students, who contributed 21 percent of UK universities’ total income in the academic year 2021-22. Amid ongoing discussions about balancing migration and economic benefit, the DfE has emphasized the crucial role of international students in subsidizing home tuition fees.

Despite the DfE’s victory, the UK government announced additional restrictions on foreign students’ ability to bring family members to the country, with the new rules taking effect next year. These regulations stipulate that only postgraduate research students can bring their dependents to the UK.

Universities UK International, a representative body for British higher education institutions globally, has been vocal in opposing the proposed cuts to foreign student numbers. They point out that foreign students fill funding gaps, support a more comprehensive range of course offerings, and subsidize the tuition of home students.

In response to the recent developments, Raghwa Gopal, CEO of global education management company M Square Media (MSM), shared his views: “As international education industry insiders, we understand the significant value that foreign students bring to UK institutions, both financially and culturally. While there are legitimate concerns about balancing student intake and migration, it’s crucial to consider the potential repercussions on the universities and the quality of education they offer.”

Gopal further reflected on the stricter regulations concerning family visits: “The new family restrictions are a matter of concern. However, we must also appreciate the fact that the proposed reduction in foreign student numbers has been halted. These developments underscore the importance of finding a balanced approach to international education.”

He emphasized the importance of international students to the UK’s higher education sector: “The contribution of foreign students goes beyond the fiscal. They enrich the academic environment, foster global connections and diversity, and are undoubtedly central to the sustainability of every university in the country.”

Reflecting on the future of international education in the UK, Gopal said, “As we move forward, it is vital that we continue to recognize and uphold the importance of global education. Policies should facilitate, not hamper, the ability of students to travel and study abroad. It’s not just about the economic implications; it’s also about fostering a global community and driving forward the progress of academic thought and research. We need to remember that when we welcome international students, we’re investing in the future of the world.”

Source: M Square Media